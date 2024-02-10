Shining a spotlight on human trafficking from the lens of a survivor

Feb. 9—MITCHELL — Mary Jackson spent a decade of her life enduring unspeakable horrors as a victim of human trafficking.

The Sioux Falls native became a victim at the age of 19 after moving to the East Coast.

Once a victim, Jackson is now a survivor. And she's proud of that label considering the 99% of trafficking victims are never identified due to what she described as feelings of fear, shame and guilt.

"I can't even tell how much emotional abuse I had. I didn't even understand that it was emotional abuse either. The wiring of your brain switches. You're being abused, coerced and controlled," Jackson said in front of a group of Mitchell community members.

Jackson was among the keynote speakers during Davison County Child Protection Expo hosted Wednesday in Mitchell. The expo was put on by the Davison County Child Protection Team and aimed to educate the community on human trafficking, child abuse and youth mental health.

After surviving her traumatic experience, Jackson managed to overcome the past through counseling services, friends and family. Now, she's providing the type of support that helped her rebuild her life to other victims of human trafficking.

Jackson gave people a glimpse of the horrors she endured as a victim of trafficking and explained how traffickers prey on vulnerabilities.

"Nobody wants anyone to know they were trafficked, raped, beat and locked into apartments," she said. "Looking back, I see how I was targeted knowing I was from the Midwest. We started out as friends and started dating. This man would eventually become my husband. The abuse I experienced started out slow."

Jackson's captor was a member of a Colombian drug cartel, who had a child with her. She said he used threats, manipulation and other brainwashing methods to instill fear.

The type of tactics her now-deceased captor used are commonplace to this day among many traffickers.

"I had a lot of false promises made to me. My false promises were definitely a better life and that my family didn't love me in Sioux Falls," Jackson said. "You are initiated into a gang and a new family."

To emphasize how traffickers instill fear and control over their victims, Jackson said she was unable to order food items by herself.

"People would say, 'Why don't you just leave?' Well, it isn't that easy," Jackson said.

Although Jackson's decision to escape her trafficker happened over three decades ago, the healing process never stops. Recovering from the trauma was much more difficult for Jackson 30 years ago, as there were no trafficking victim support services available in the Sioux Falls area.

"There were no services for me. No one knew what to do with me. All the people involved in my case have been killed or are in prison," she said.

That has since changed with the rise of human trafficking and the heightened awareness of it.

Jackson works at one of the organizations that provides support services to human trafficking victims. She serves as a trafficking mentor at Call to Freedom, a Sioux Falls-based organization that offers services for human trafficking victims.

While organizations like Call to Freedom represent progress in human trafficking awareness, Jackson said more education is needed for communities across the state to grasp the severity of the criminal industry.

Jackson said 80% of people do not believe human trafficking happens in their communities. Over the years, more children have become vitcims.

Since its inception in 2016, Call to Freedom has helped 1,200 victims of human trafficking. In 2022, a total of 384 clients were served at Call to Freedom. Of the 384 clients served, 100 were children.

On a national scale, a little over 16,000 people were identified as victims of human trafficking in 2021, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. A majority of those victims were used for sex trafficking, while labor trafficking made up the remaining small portion.

Traffickers also target specific events in South Dakota, Jackson said. The Sturgis Motorcycle Rally and pheasant hunting season both rank as the state's top two events traffickers seek victims.

Native American reservations have become popular targets for traffickers due to the vulnerabilities many residents living on South Dakota's reservations have, Jackson said.

"We have some of the poorest reservations. Can you imagine their vulnerabilities if someone comes in and offers a better life?" she said.

Considering many victims of human trafficking are children, there are strong links between trafficking and child abuse.

Tifanie Petro, advocacy and prevention program director at the South Dakota Children's Home Child Advocacy Center, explained the manipulation and fear tactics child predators use to commit sex crimes.

"When we think about how abusers will keep children silent, they will say things like, 'You weren't supposed to let me touch you, and if this gets out you will be in trouble.' I've seen a lot of cases where the child victim will be told (that) mom won't believe you and you will be forced into foster care," Petro said. "Sadly, that actually happens."

The threats many child victims receive from predators, Petro said, makes it less likely a child victim will report an incident.

Petro shared some alarming statistics about the rise in child sex crimes. According to Petro's data, 1 in 10 children will experience some form of child sexual abuse in the next 18 years. She said over a third of sexual abuse is committed by family members.

The demographics of child predators Petro has seen in her time working in the field ranges from adults working at children's home societies, coaches and youth organization workers. She said calculated predators can seek a job that puts them in positions of power over youth lives.

"You have those offenders who abuse because they think they can. They are often sociopaths, and they fall into this opportunistic behavior. Maybe they are into something so perverse they can't get an adult to do it, so they coerce a child to do it," Petro said.

Petro outlined the challenges of rehabilitating sex offenders. She claimed a "preferential sex offender" is not rehabitable. Rather, she said they can be taught coping mechanisms to withhold sexual predatory acts.

"When those offenders get out of jail, they have to have stable housing and income. As a society, we tend to ostracize and isolate people to the fringes of society," Petro said, noting it drastically increases the likelihood of recidivism.