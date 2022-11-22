Japan's Shionogi shares jump after report of COVID drug gaining efficacy approval

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Japanese drugmaker Shionogi & Co Ltd rose nearly 3% by mid-morning on Tuesday after the Yomiuri newspaper said the country's regulatory agency had compiled a report confirming the possible efficacy of the company's COVID-19 drug.

Regulators in Japan previously denied emergency approval for the Shionogi pill, saying they wanted to see more data on its effectiveness. There were also concerns the drug could pose risk to pregnancies, based on results from animal studies.

Shionogi's shares were up 2.9% in mid-morning trade, after jumping more than 4% earlier in the day, compared with a 0.8% rise in the Nikkei average.

Shionogi declined to comment.

The Yomiuri paper said the report, compiled by Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) which works together with Ministry of Health, will be used for an expert panel discussion later on Tuesday to decide whether Japan should give emergency approval for Shionogi's oral coronavirus drug known as Ensitrelvir.

If approved, it would become the first domestically developed oral drug for COVID patients with mild symptoms.

Despite the delay in approving the treatment, Shionogi last month raised its full-year sales forecast on expectations it would win regulatory approval.

The company has signed an agreement to sell about a million doses to the government, pending the drug's approval.

(Reporting by Mariko Katsumura; Editing By Kenneth Maxwell)