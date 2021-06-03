Ship hits crane in Taiwanese port, sending it crashing down

  • Port workers view the scene of a massive container gantry crane that toppled over Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the port of Khaohsiung, southern Taiwan. The crane fell over after a cargo ship knocked into it Thursday morning, sending it crashing to the ground in the port. (Taiwan International Ports Corporation Ltd. via AP)
  • Port workers view the scene of a massive container gantry crane that toppled over Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the port of Khaohsiung, southern Taiwan. The crane fell over after a cargo ship knocked into it Thursday morning, sending it crashing to the ground in the port. (Taiwan International Ports Corporation Ltd. via AP)
  • Port workers view the scene of a massive container gantry crane that toppled over Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the port of Khaohsiung, southern Taiwan. The crane fell over after a cargo ship knocked into it Thursday morning, sending it crashing to the ground in the port. (Taiwan International Ports Corporation Ltd. via AP)
1 / 3

Taiwan Crane Collapse

Port workers view the scene of a massive container gantry crane that toppled over Thursday, June 3, 2021, in the port of Khaohsiung, southern Taiwan. The crane fell over after a cargo ship knocked into it Thursday morning, sending it crashing to the ground in the port. (Taiwan International Ports Corporation Ltd. via AP)
·1 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A large cargo ship hit a tall overhead crane in a Taiwanese port on Thursday, sending it smashing into another crane and then into a pile of shipping containers.

One worker at the port was sent to a hospital for a cut on his arm.

The 86,000-ton vessel, which belongs to Orient Overseas (International) Ltd., a Hong Kong shipping company, was preparing to dock at a port in Kaohsiung in southern Taiwan when it hit the crane, the port management company said.

The site of the accident has been sealed off, the state-run Taiwan International Ports Corp. Ltd. said in a statement.

The crane fell slowly at first, and then quickly, hitting a neighboring crane and then a stack of shipping containers which tumbled to the ground. Workers ran quickly from the area in videos widely circulated on social media.

Recommended Stories

  • Sri Lanka braces for environmental disaster as ship sinks

    Authorities in Sri Lanka were trying to head off a potential environmental disaster Thursday as a fire-damaged container ship that had been carrying chemicals was sinking off of the country's main port. Efforts to tow the ship into deeper waters away from the port in Colombo failed after the ship’s stern became submerged and rested on the seabed. The ship's operators, X-Press Feeders, say the fire destroyed most of the ship's cargo, which included 25 tons of nitric acid and other chemicals.

  • Major shipping firms warn of worsening congestion at China's Yantian port

    Major shipping companies have warned clients of worsening congestion at Shenzen's Yantian port in southern China following the discovery of several asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 in the city. Yantian International Container Terminal (YICT), one of China's busiest container ports with an annual handling volume of more than 13 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), has imposed stringent disinfection and quarantine measures since May 21 when the virus was discovered among port staff. More than 40 container ships were anchored in open water outside the terminal, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed on Thursday.

  • Construction underway on Baltimore's $5.5B Port Covington project

    Just south of Rash Field, construction cranes now fill the skyline in Port Covington, the site of a $5.5 billion development project. Port Covington is one of the largest urban revitalization projects in the country. It's creating thousands of jobs and is expected to generate hundreds of millions of dollars in tax revenues. Construction workers are building a new gold standard waterfront community in south Baltimore. Port Covington is being transformed into a hub of opportunity for the city and six surrounding neighborhoods. The construction site is roughly the size of two aircraft carriers.

  • Ford is reportedly working on a twin-turbo 7.3-liter 'Godzilla' V8

    The V8 may be a dying breed, but Ford is reportedly doubling down on its 7.3-liter "Godzilla" truck engine with a new, twin-turbocharged (Get it? Doubling?) prototype being tested in its Super Duty pickups. In its most basic, likely highly under-stressed form, Ford's big workhorse V8 makes a respectable 430 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque.

  • Sri Lankan firefighters extinguish blaze on container ship

    Firefighters in Sri Lanka on Tuesday extinguished a blaze on a container ship that had been burning for 12 days, as a court imposed a travel ban on the captain. The fire on the MV X-Press Pearl ravaged the 5-month-old ship, destroyed most of its cargo, and caused severe pollution in the ocean and along a long stretch of the island nation’s famed beaches. The ship was anchored off the capital, Colombo, waiting to enter its port when it caught fire.

  • Massive fire breaks out at oil refinery near Iran's capital

    A massive fire broke out Wednesday night at the oil refinery serving Iran's capital, sending thick plumes of black smoke over Tehran. The fire struck the state-owned Tondgooyan Petrochemical Co. to the south of Tehran, said Mansour Darajati, the director-general of the capital's crisis management team.

  • 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Suspension Deep Dive

    My confused inquisitors were correct, the new Bronco IS bigger. What they were looking at was actually the 2021 Ford Bronco Sport, and specifically, the off-roadiest version available, the Badlands. As I would explain, unlike the body-on-frame Bronco with removable top and doors that's comparable to a Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner (and that I did a speculative suspension deep dive for months ago), the Bronco Sport is a compact crossover that's a tougher offshoot of the Ford Escape.

  • USPS worker applauded for using music to drown out ‘Karen’ attempting to interrupt his lunch

    ‘Just for that she’s getting her mail LAST,’ one person joked

  • Maxine Waters opponent Joe Collins loses lawsuit, ordered to pay her legal fees

    Waters wrote of her Republican challenger that he “has, once again, done what he does best — lose.” During the 2020 election cycle, longtime California Rep. Maxine Waters was challenged by Republican Joe Collins, who later accused her of libel and slander in a lawsuit that was dismissed by a judge last month. Judge Yolanda Orozco has ruled that Collins will have to pay more than $53,000 in Waters’ attorneys’ fees.

  • Second SC death row inmate faces electric chair after issued execution notice

    The execution date could change. Death row inmates Freddie Owens and Brad Sigmon have asked the state’s high court to weigh in on whether SC’s new execution law is constitutional.

  • 2 Iranian Navy ships are heading to the Americas, posing a potential provocation to the US

    US officials believe the Iranian vessels are heading for Venezuela and will soon pass the rare milestone of the Atlantic Ocean, Politico reported.

  • Keep your distance from squirrels or they go nuts

    People have been urged to stay at least 164 feet (50 metres) — roughly the size of Nelson’s Column — away from squirrels in order to avoid disturbing them, a study has found. The ubiquitous urban rodents are known to be prominent in parks and gardens and are often seen racing between people and scavenging in bins. But a new study suggests that, for the benefit of the fluffy-tailed animals, people should avoid getting too close to them. Researchers from the Wildlife Conservation Society in the US

  • Duterte sees daughter, boxer Pacquiao, Marcos son as among possible successors

    Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has drawn up a list of possible successors that includes his daughter Sara, boxing star Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao and the son of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, the presidential spokesman said on Thursday. Duterte, who is barred by the constitution from seeking re-election, will end his six-year term in June 2022. While looking at "many options", Duterte is considering endorsing his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, champion boxer and senator Pacquiao, Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Manila Mayor Francisco Domagoso and long-time aide and senator Christopher "Bong" Go, spokesman Harry Roque said.

  • EU's COVID Travel Certificate Has Launched for Summer Travelers

    "EU citizens are looking forward to traveling again, and they want to do so safely. Having an EU certificate is a crucial step on the way."

  • Muslim woman sues Southwest Airlines after being forced to move from emergency exit seat on flight

    ‘The hardest part was keeping my composure for three hours after being insulted,’ says passenger

  • Explainer: So far, low risk of human spread of H10N3 bird flu

    A 41-year-old man in China's eastern province of Jiangsu has been confirmed as the first human case of infection with a rare strain of bird flu known as H10N3, Beijing's National Health Commission (NHC) has said. The man, a resident of the city of Zhenjiang, was hospitalized on April 28 and diagnosed with H10N3 on May 28, the health commission said on Tuesday, adding that his condition is stable. The World Health Organization (WHO) said while the source of the patient's exposure to the H10N3 virus was not known and no other cases were found among the local population, there was no indication of human-to-human transmission yet.

  • Roach-infested home with pungent odor hid bearded dragon, snakes and more, SC cops say

    11 cats, 8 dogs, a bearded dragon and 4 snakes

  • Disruptive Formula One race was forced on Miami Gardens against Black residents’ wishes | Opinion

    Alex Piquero and Stephen Olvey’s May 27 op-ed, “These facts about the Formula One race can help ease Miami Gardens residents’ concerns,” exposed the nonsense masquerading as justification for invading our bedroom community in Miami Gardens with the catastrophic effects of Formula 1 racing.

  • Russians end 7-hour spacewalk at International Space Station

    Two Russian cosmonauts ventured for more than 7 hours outside the International Space Station to prepare for the arrival of a new Russian module. It was the first spacewalk for both Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, who arrived at the space station in April, and it lasted 7 hours and 19 minutes. It was broadcast live by NASA.

  • 10 Signs You Should Not Buy a Home Right Now

    Many people swear by homeownership; some call it a form of "forced savings" while others see it as a way to build generational wealth. Buying a home has long been considered one of the best ways for...