Backlog of Vessels May Lead to Increasing Pile-Up: Suez Update

Backlog of Vessels May Lead to Increasing Pile-Up: Suez Update
Lucia Kassai, Will Wade and Jack Wittels
·10 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here, and subscribe to our Covid-19 podcast for the latest news and analysis.

Shipping rates are surging as the blockage of the Suez Canal is wreaking havoc on global seaborne trade and making the long journey around Africa the only short-term alternative for many cargoes and commodities.

Even if the Ever Given is freed and sails away immediately, there’s a backlog of about 200 vessels of all types that will take days to clear, leading to a growing pile-up, said Arthur Richier, a senior freight analyst at Vortexa.

The blockage is creating another setback for global supply chains already strained by the e-commerce boom linked to the pandemic. About 12% of global trade transits the canal that’s so strategic world powers have fought over it.

Key Highlights:

Work since Tuesday to re-float the Ever Given has so far been unsuccessful, with tugs and diggers failing to budge the 400-meter long vessel238 vessels were queued up Thursday in Egypt, up from 186 Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data

Blockage May Disrupt Supplies to Singapore (9:29 a.m. HK)

Singapore may need to draw down existing inventories should the blockage in the Suez Canal temporarily disrupt supplies to the city-state, according to the country’s trade minister.

If tugs and diggers aren’t able to dislodge the container ship blocking traffic soon, ships will have to divert around Africa, adding weeks to journeys, Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said in a Facebook post. He also said that the Malacca and Singapore straits could be affected, as the incident “illustrates how the world is now so closely interwoven together.”

Backlog of Vessels Will Take Days to Clear (9:19 a.m. HK)

Even if the Ever Given sails away immediately, there’s a backlog of about 200 vessels of all types that will take days to clear, leading to an ever-increasing pile-up, according to Arthur Richier, a senior freight analyst at Vortexa. That’s assuming an average transit of 50 vessels a day via the canal.

Egyptian authorities appear to want to wait until Monday for a higher tide to try and tow the vessel away, indicating that the most realistic return to normal for vessel traffic will only happen in a minimum of 10 days, Richier said.

Ships in Red Sea May Leave if Crisis Lasts 2 Weeks (9:12 a.m. HK)

Ships in the Red Sea will be rerouted only if there is an extended delay in unblocking the Suez Canal, according to Randy Giveans, senior vice president of equity research for energy maritime at Jefferies LLC.So far, only ships outside the Red Sea that were hoping to use the canal are rerouting around the Cape of Good Hope. For vessels already in the area, it would only make a difference if the canal outage was certain to be over two weeks, since that’s how much additional time they would need to get around the Cape.

“Assuming owners aren’t forced to remove all containers aboard the Ever Given, we expect the refloat to be completed by next Thursday,” he said. “If cargo needs to be unloaded and/or extensive repairs must be made to the canal itself, then the downtime could certainly last at least two weeks.”

Heavy-Lift Helicopters May Be Needed to Unload Containers (8:50 a.m. HK)

The failed attempts to move the Ever Given are increasing the odds that heavy-lift helicopters may be needed to unburden it of at least part of its load of 500 containers, according to Nick Sloane, the salvage master responsible for re-floating the Costa Concordia, which capsized off Italy in 2012.

The so-called sky-crane helicopters, able to lift a load of 25,000 pounds, and Russian MI-26 helicopters would be the only ones able to perform the task. The challenge is to find these helicopters and transport them to the site.

There aren’t many of those that are privately owned, said Keith Sailor, director of commercial operations at Aurora, Oregon-based Columbia Helicopters Inc., a company that operates a fleet of heavy-lift helicopters. “If you can’t find one in the region, you’d need to fly one over there in an Antonov cargo plane,” he said. That could take five to eight days.

Ever Given Charterer Says Blackout Didn’t Cause Ship Grounding (8:30 a.m. HK)

There wasn’t a blackout that resulted in a loss of power prior to the Ever Given’s grounding, the ship’s charterer, Taiwan’s Evergreen Line, said in a statement. Evergreen added that responsibility for any expenses incurred during the recovery operation, third-party liability or the cost of any repairs is the owner’s.

The shipowner, Japan’s Shoei Kisen Kaisha, said Thursday it’s responsible for any damage to the ship and canal as a result of the accident, and that charterers are responsible for dealing with cargo owners.

Freight Broker C.H. Robinson Suffering No Impact So Far (8:15 a.m. HK)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., one of the biggest U.S. freight brokers, hasn’t yet seen a direct impact of the Suez Canal blockage on its operations as it has helped many of its customers move to air freight in the past months.

“Currently, the demand for ocean to air conversion has skyrocketed as we near quarter end,” Matt Castle, vice president of global forwarding, said in response to questions. “It’s too early to tell if additional conversions will be needed due to the Suez canal disruption.”

Traffic Snarl Is Making Shipping Costs Skyrocket (9:10 p.m. London)

It’s going to be tough to come up with a single figure for how much the epic traffic jam in the canal is costing, but shipping rates are already skyrocketing.

The cost to ship a 40-foot container from China to Europe has climbed to about $8,000, almost quadruple the figure a year ago. Suezmax vessels, which typically carry 1 million barrels of oil, are now getting about $17,000 a day, the most since June 2020.

Your Instant Coffee May Soon Be at Risk From Suez Blockage (9:07 p.m. London)

The crisis in the Suez Canal is also curbing shipments of robusta coffee -- the type used to make Nescafe. All of the beans from East Africa and Asia -- which houses two of the world’s top robusta producers -- flow to Europe via the Suez.

Coffee roasters on the continent had already been struggling to get robusta coffee from Vietnam, the world’s largest producer, due to a shortage of shipping containers that has upended the global food trade. Just when the availability of boxes started improving, the canal blockage brought another headache.

Caterpillar Facing Shipment Delays Due to Blockage (8:35 p.m. London)

Caterpillar Inc., the U.S.’s largest machinery producer and one of the biggest in the world, is facing shipment delays due to the Suez Canal blockage and is even considering airlifting products if necessary.

The producer of iconic yellow diggers and bulldozers is anticipating a lag of a week or more in shipments from Asia to its facilities in Europe, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company is already contending with delivery delays of up to three weeks as countries around the world reopen, driving extraordinary demand for its products, according to the person.

Suction Dredger Deployed in Effort to Refloat Ship (8:14 p.m. London)

A specialized suction dredger is the new tool being used in the efforts to dislodge the Ever Given, which has been stuck in the Suez Canal since Wednesday, according to a statement from the ship’s manager, Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement.

The suction dredger can dislodge 2,000 cubic meters of material per hour and was ready to begin work. A team of expert salvors from SMIT Salvage were at the vessel. The focus is dredging to remove sand and mud around the port side of vessels’ bow.

Blockage Forces Ships to Look at Trip Around Africa (8:03 p.m. London)

The Suez Canal blockage showed no signs of budging for a third day, forcing container carriers and other vessels to weigh costly and time-consuming voyages around Africa.

Two liquefied natural gas tankers loaded in the U.S. and bound for Asian markets appear to have changed course in the mid-Atlantic and are now heading around Africa to avoid gridlock in the Suez waterway. A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S and Hapag-Lloyd AG are considering sending ships along the same route, moves that would follow a Synergy Marine-managed ship that is being sent around the Cape of Good Hope. Torm A/S, a Danish owner of tankers, said its customers have asked about the cost of options to divert.

Canal Traffic Jam Has Doubled to 238 Ships (5:37 p.m. London)

The number of ships waiting to enter the Suez Canal is growing as the waterway remains blocked.

Data compiled by Bloomberg shows there were 238 vessels queued up Thursday, compared with 186 counted on Wednesday and around 100 at the start of the blockage.

Container Ship Diverting to Avoid Canal (5:23 p.m. London)

A container ship is being diverted around South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope to avoid the blocked Suez Canal, according to Rajesh Unni, a captain and chief executive officer of Synergy Marine.

Eight of more than 375 ships managed by Synergy Marine are caught up in the Suez Canal traffic jam. That includes a 20,000 TEU Ultra Large Container Vessel, or ULCV, three other large container ships, one Very Large Gas carrier, one chemical tanker and two bulk carriers.

“The longer the Canal is closed, the larger the queue of vessels that will be caught up in jams and the bigger the losses for shipping and, ultimately, consumers of the goods which we transport,” Unni siad.

Russia Gas Exports to Benefit From Blockage (4:32 p.m. London)

Russia natural gas supplies via pipeline could provide Europe with some flexibility as LNG imports from the Middle East are affected by the blockage at the Suez Canal, consulting firm Rystad said in a note.

The U.S. could also benefit as shipments from its LNG export terminals could reach Europe much quicker than vessel going around Africa from the Middle East.

“It could be a perfect opportunity for U.S. producers to secure some orders at a time of such a transport route crisis,” Rystad said.

Not Much Room to Maneuver (3:39 p.m. London)

It’s no wonder the stuck Ever Given in the Suez Canal is creating such a headache.

The key trade route is narrow -- less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places -- and can be difficult to navigate. Work to re-float the giant container ship -- about a quarter mile long (400 meters) -- and allow passage for oceangoing carriers hauling almost $10 billion of everything from commodities to consumer goods continued without success on Thursday in Egypt.

The blockage highlights a major risk faced by the shipping industry as more and more vessels, which are getting bigger and bigger, transit maritime choke points including the Suez, Panama Canal and the Strait of Hormuz.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • In 2020 the ultra-rich got richer. Now they're bracing for the backlash

    Now some are talking to their wealth managers about how to keep a hold of and consolidate their fortunes amid the global debris of the pandemic. The plans being discussed by the ultra-rich range from philanthropy, to shifting money and businesses into trust funds, and relocating to other countries or states with favourable tax regimes, according to Reuters interviews with seven millionaires and billionaires and more than 20 advisers to the wealthy. "It's quite evident that the bill is coming for everybody," said Rob Weeber, CEO at Swiss wealth manager Tiedemann Constantia, who said some clients were also considering selling major assets like businesses before tax rates rise.

  • Dalio on Bitcoin: ‘Good Probability’ It Will ‘Outlawed’ by US Gov

    The Bridgewater Associates founder said Wednesday that bitcoin has "proven itself" but could face something akin to the 1930s ban on owning gold.

  • The Suez Canal is blocked. This is how ships avoid it and how much cargo flows through it.

    The Ever Given, a container ship owned by Evergreen, is 400 meters long and 59 meters wide and may take at least two days to set free with multiple tug boats.

  • Cargo ship still stuck and Suez Canal could be blocked for "weeks"

    Despite early hopes by Egypt's Suez Canal Authority that the vital cargo lane could be cleared quickly, a giant container vessel appears to be firmly lodged in place.

  • Picnic at Home With the Perfect Products

    Get it now! With this swivel cheese board from Uncommon Goods, you’ll have individual sections for all your different bites (and there’s knife storage built in!). Delivered the next day to your doorstep, Board at Home’s curated boxes include artisanal cheeses handcrafted on small family farms and creameries in northern California.

  • Kuwait’s State Oil Company to Seek Up to $20 Billion of Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- The state oil company of Kuwait plans to borrow as much as $20 billion over the next five years to make up for an expected shortfall in funding, a person familiar with the matter said.Kuwait Petroleum Corp. will need the money to maintain the petrostate’s crude-production levels, said the person, who asked not to be named because the information is private.The borrowing plan underscores how badly Persian Gulf countries were impacted by the drop in crude prices last year as the coronavirus pandemic spread and energy demand plunged.The company remits almost everything it generates from crude sales to the OPEC member’s government. It then gets reimbursed in installments to fund capital expenditure, mainly for upstream operations and investments in oil fields. The firm may face a deficit of 6 billion dinars ($19.9 billion) over five years, though it hopes to minimize the gap by becoming more efficient, the person said.KPC plans to cover the shortfall by issuing debt, including on international markets. The situation will be reviewed every six months to assess the company’s needs and borrowing costs, the person said.Pandemic HitKuwait’s financial position -- like that of almost all major oil producers -- took a hit last year when the virus grounded planes and shut down businesses across the world. The government faced a cashflow crisis and it instructed KPC to transfer more than 7.5 billion dinars in dividends to the Treasury, but which the Supreme Petroleum Council had previously said could be retained.KPC has since reached a preliminary agreement to repay the sum over 15 years. That helps but won’t solve the company’s problem, the person said.The firm’s media office couldn’t be reached for comment.Wealth FundOil accounts for 90% of Kuwait’s revenue. The nation pumps around 2.4 million barrels of crude a day, making it the fourth-biggest member of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries.Kuwait is trying to cut spending to contain its economic slump. KPC has slashed capital-expenditure projections for the next five years by more than 30%. The company has hired a consultant to help merge eight subsidiaries into four to streamline operations. That’s expected to be completed by the end of 2022, the person said.Last month, the government sought permission from parliament to withdraw money from the sovereign wealth fund for the first time since the aftermath of the Gulf War in 1990.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canada calling? Hong Kong residents shift billions abroad after clampdown

    As China imposed a sweeping national security law in Hong Kong last year after massive protests, residents of the city moved tens of billions of dollars across the globe to Canada, where thousands are hoping to forge a new future. Capital flows out of Hong Kong banks reaching Canada rose to their highest levels on record last year, with about C$43.6 billion ($34.8 billion) in electronic funds transfers (EFT) recorded by FINTRAC, Canada's anti-money laundering agency, which receives reports on transfers above C$10,000. One Canadian lender, Equitable Bank, also told Reuters it had seen a surge in deposits from Hong Kong just after the new law was introduced in June 2020.

  • A Timely Question After the GameStop Saga: What Are the Tax Advantages of Qualifying for ‘Trader Status’ With the IRS?

    You can be both a securities trader and an investor at the same time in the eyes of the IRS. But one gets you better tax treatment.

  • The Myanmar military conglomerates sanctioned by U.S. and Britain

    Here is what we know about the blacklisted firms Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) and Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), based on a 2019 report produced by the United Nations Human Rights Council. After Reuters broke news of the U.S. sanctions earlier on Thursday, MEHL general manager Hla Myo said in an email: "The company is basically focusing on business and has no immediate response for now." MEC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • China Proposes Global Rules for Monitoring CBDCs

    China is leading major nations in the development of a CBDC but the digital yuan project has raised concerns.

  • Boeing Poised to Deliver 787 Jets After Five-Month Drought

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is poised to resume delivering its 787 Dreamliners this week, ending a five-month halt while the planemaker’s mechanics searched for tiny structural flaws in the carbon-fiber aircraft, said people familiar with the matter.The initial shipment is expected as soon as Friday, with Boeing likely to hand over two or three of the jets this month, said the people, who asked not to be named as the matter is confidential. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said late Thursday that it cleared two of the four planes on which it had conducted special inspections, and had yet to complete checks of the other two.The renewed Dreamliner deliveries will ease the uncertainty that had been building around Boeing’s most advanced aircraft. The drought in shipments of the wide-body plane added to the company’s cash pressures, with more than 80 undelivered Dreamliners stacked up around Boeing factories and in a desert storage lot in Victorville, California.“We continue to expect to resume delivering 787s by the end of March,” Boeing said in an emailed statement, without providing specific timing. “However, we will continue to take the time necessary and will adjust any delivery plans as needed. We remain in constant and transparent communication with our customers and regulators.”Shares of the aircraft manufacturer reversed declines early in the trading session and rose 3.3% to $247.19 at the close in New York, the largest gainer on the Dow Jones Industrial Average.The FAA’s action cleared the way for Boeing to deliver two Dreamliners, and signaled that the regulator found that the company’s revised processes for building 787 jets met safety standards.The agency didn’t address whether it would allow Boeing to begin delivering the remaining Dreamliners that have accumulated during the delivery halt, or whether it will conduct additional inspections on other aircraft. The FAA said it expected to complete inspection of the other two 787s that its engineers are reviewing in the coming days.“The FAA’s top priority is ensuring the safety of the traveling public,” the regulator said in an emailed statement. “Today, the FAA issued a certificate of airworthiness for two of the four Boeing 787s for which the agency retained that authority. The FAA acted after thorough inspections confirmed the aircraft complied with all airworthiness standards.”Lessor DeliveryAir Lease Corp., which had called attention to the “mushrooming” inspections, expects to take delivery of a Dreamliner the week of March 29, Steven Udvar-Hazy, the leasing company’s founder and chairman, said Thursday.United Airlines Holdings Inc. also is at the front of the line and could receive one or more 787-9 models as soon as Friday once U.S. regulators approve repairs made by Boeing’s mechanics and engineers, two of the people said. United declined to comment.The Chicago-based airline needs the new long-range 787s to help with the loss of its older Boeing 777-200 fleet, which has been sidelined for engine inspections after a turbofan blew apart last month during a departure from Denver.Boeing executives had pledged to restart deliveries this quarter as the company recovers from one of the toughest years in its century-long history. After burning through $20 billion last year, the planemaker’s path to generating cash over the next two years depends on its ability to unwind more than 500 jets -- mainly Dreamliners and the 737 Max -- that have stacked up.Aircraft ‘Nonconformities’The tiny wrinkles or “noncomformities” first cropped up as an issue last year when Boeing grounded eight recently-delivered Dreamliners for emergency repairs. While reviewing factory data, it discovered computer-generated fillers known as shims didn’t fully close gaps in an inner lining where two carbon-fiber segments joined to form the rear of the 787’s airframe.Over subsequent months, the tiny dimples were found in the horizontal stabilizer, forward fuselage join and forward cargo door, Douglas Harned, an analyst at Bernstein, wrote in a March 17 report. Boeing also discovered an unrelated issue that required additional testing: a supplier had changed the manufacturing process for the flight-deck windows.Since Boeing had signaled 787 deliveries would probably restart this month, the main concern going forward is clearing out its storage lots, Harned said. “We see the important point as being primarily the rate over the course of this year, rather than the timing of the first delivery.”The FAA told Boeing in a Jan. 11 letter that its inspectors would conduct the final sign-off of four 787s, and potentially more as a “corrective action” to address the production issues. The agency normally deputizes Boeing employees to conduct what it calls Certificates of Airworthiness inspections.”We do not comment on ongoing certification activities,” the agency said in response to query about the deliveries.(Updates with FAA comment in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It could take weeks to dislodge the ship stuck in the Suez Canal, straining a vital supply chain route

    A massive shipping container has been blocking the Suez Canal for over two days now and experts say it might not be moving any time soon.

  • Fact check: Altered image used to falsely claim CNN called Boulder suspect 'morally white'

    Social media users are sharing an altered image that claims CNN reported that the Boulder suspect was "morally white." CNN did not air that graphic.

  • Biden leaves door open for Senate changes to advance agenda

    President Joe Biden at his first news conference Thursday left the door open to backing fundamental changes in Senate procedure to muscle key parts of his agenda like immigration and voting rights past Republican opposition “if there’s complete lockdown and chaos.” “If there’s complete lockdown and chaos, as a consequence of the filibuster, then we’re going to have to go beyond what I’m talking about,” he said.

  • Georgia man paid out from job with 91,515 oil-covered pennies dumped on his drive

    ‘It’s definitely not fair at all,’ says Andreas Flaten

  • Twitter's Dorsey called out for trolling Congress during hearing

    Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweeted his frustration with U.S. lawmakers' questions on the social media platform during a hearing about misinformation on Thursday, leading one member of congress to call out his multi-tasking. Lawmakers grilled Dorsey and the CEOs of Facebook and Google's parent Alphabet for almost five hours. Facebook Inc CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai were also witnesses at the joint hearing by two subcommittees of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

  • Barista hid co-worker under bins and likely saved her life in Boulder shooting

    ‘I knew since she is my elder, as she is older than me, I must protect her,’ says Logan Smith

  • Early data shows fewer babies being born during COVID-19 pandemic

    One year into the pandemic, the COVID baby bust is here. Early data shows that birthrates have started falling. The COVID-19 crisis has created a lot of economic loss, uncertainty and insecurity, and some people are questioning whether they want to expand their families. See more in the video above.

  • U.S. Senate confirms Adeyemo as Yellen's deputy at Treasury

    The U.S. Senate confirmed the nomination of Wally Adeyemo as deputy secretary of the Treasury on Thursday, making him the first Black American to hold the powerful job. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen welcomed the Senate vote, calling Adeyemo "a master of shuttle economic diplomacy" who would help meld U.S. economic and national security interests. A former senior adviser at asset manager BlackRock Inc and the child of Nigerian immigrants, Adeyemo served as a top national security and economic adviser to Democratic former President Barack Obama and held senior jobs at the Treasury.

  • ‘We will leave – the question is when’: Biden says 1 May withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan now unlikely

    Experts warn against a hasty withdrawal over fears of violence and government collapse in the country