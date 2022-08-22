Such ship has nothing to do with the Black Sea Commander of Naval Forces about cruiser "Moskva"

ALONA MAZURENKO — MONDAY, 22 AUGUST 2022, 11:28

Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russian cruiser "Moskva" was supposed to cover a group of invaders in the Black Sea, but this class of ships belongs not in the sea, but the ocean.

Source: Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Russia's loss of the cruiser Moskva has two meanings.

The first meaning is a ship that was used to cover the air defence of the occupying group that was created there and its purpose was to close the sky from our air forces.

But in general, from a military point of view, this cruiser is intended and this class of ships is called the ‘killer of aircraft carriers’ - its element is an ocean. In the Black Sea, such a ship has nothing to do. Well, they lost it."

Background:

