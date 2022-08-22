Such ship has nothing to do with the Black Sea Commander of Naval Forces about cruiser "Moskva"
Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that the Russian cruiser "Moskva" was supposed to cover a group of invaders in the Black Sea, but this class of ships belongs not in the sea, but the ocean.
Source: Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa, Commander of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Quote: "Russia's loss of the cruiser Moskva has two meanings.
The first meaning is a ship that was used to cover the air defence of the occupying group that was created there and its purpose was to close the sky from our air forces.
But in general, from a military point of view, this cruiser is intended and this class of ships is called the ‘killer of aircraft carriers’ - its element is an ocean. In the Black Sea, such a ship has nothing to do. Well, they lost it."
Background:
On 13 April, the Russian cruiser "Moskva" was hit by Ukrainian anti-ship "Neptune" missiles.
On 14 April, the Russian Defence Ministry confirmed the explosion on the cruiser, but said that ammunition detonated on board, the sailors were evacuated and the cruiser itself "remains afloat." The Russian Ministry then stated that "Moskva" sank during towing to Sevastopol in a storm.
On 15 May, the Operational Command Pivden (South) published the final communications with the Moskva cruiser.
Experts assumed that half of the crew was killed or injured. Investigative journalists believe that two-thirds of the crew of the cruise ship "Moskva" might have consisted of conscripts.
Families of the Moskva sailors who were looking for them, received a response that the cruiser did not perform a combat mission, and the soldiers are missing. At the same time, the survivors said that the cruiser was on its way to seize Odesa.
