Ship Runs Aground in Suez Canal, Traffic Unaffected, SCA Says

(Bloomberg) -- A ship ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal and efforts are underway to refloat it, with the movement of vessels on the waterway unaffected, authorities said.

A container ship identified as the MSC Istanbul got stuck while heading north, and tugboats were dispatched to help it, the Suez Canal Authority said Sunday in a statement. Shipping traffic was diverted from the conduit’s western to eastern channel to pass, it said.

The Suez Canal was blocked for almost a week in 2021 when the 400-meter (1,312 feet) Ever Given container ship got stuck lengthwise across the waterway, backing up marine traffic in both directions. The incident roiled global shipping markets and trade.

