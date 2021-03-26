Ship stuck in the Suez Canal unleashes flood of Internet jokes

FILE PHOTO: Stranded container ship Ever Given, one of the world's largest container ships, is seen after it ran aground, in Suez Canal
Aaron Sheldrick
·2 min read

By Aaron Sheldrick

TOKYO (Reuters) - A giant ship has blocked the famous Suez Canal but opened up a torrent of memes and gifs lampooning the hapless container carrier, which has been jammed in the waterway since Tuesday.

Elements of global commerce have been brought to a standstill, but no one was hurt, and the environment is so far undamaged. The lack of stakes surrounding the Ever Given's grounding has made it a prime target for jokes.

Nine tugs attempted to move it while getting some help from the shore with two workers and a digger clawing into the sandy embankment where the Ever Given's bow is dug in.

Images of them - dwarfed by the hull of the monster they were trying to dig out - circulated with comments on Twitter such as "these two guys and their digger are currently trying to save global trade."

The Twitter account @SuezDiggerGuy, "Guy With the Digger at Suez Canal," had nearly 15,000 followers by around 0600 GMT Friday and a profile line that read: "Trying my best. No promises."

Its timeline was replete with observations such as "Thinking of naming my digger, Ever Digging" and bemoaning having his leave rescinded by managers.

Netizens also conjured up Lego images of the digger and the bow of the container ship, which is carrying consumer goods from Chinese factories to European households.

Once it became clear the ship could be stuck for weeks, a website quickly spun up, https://istheshipstillstuck.com.

And the memes filled the internet like cargo ships piling up in the Red Sea. Many of the most popular touched on the angst of the last pandemic-filled year; one labelled the hulking ship "my COVID depression & anxiety" and the tiny digger on shore as "going on a daily walk."

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • German mother of 11 kids fights virus with discipline, love

    One year into the coronavirus pandemic, Katja Heimann, a mother of 11, is still trying to keep her spirits up — despite several lockdowns and months of homeschooling seven of her children. Heimann, who lives with her husband Andre and their children in the small village of Eisemroth in central Germany, keeps a strict daily schedule to get everything done that needs to be done when you have 11 kids. Like millions of families in Germany and across the globe, the Heimanns are struggling with the ongoing daily burdens of the pandemic.

  • In a nation founded on whiteness, how to really discuss it?

    “We have all these other ways to not talk about race and white supremacy and white nationalism,” says the Rev. Jason Chesnut, a minister in Vancouver, Washington, who is white. Call it the “fish don’t know they’re in water” perspective: As the largest, dominant group in the United States, assuming the position of the “norm,” white people generally have not identified with having an everyday collective racial identity like Black, Asian American, Native and Latino communities. “For a long time, it was very easy for white people to sort of ignore race, because they could take their racial group for granted, and especially in an environment where they didn’t perceive a lot of threats to their group and its status,” said Ashley Jardina, an assistant professor of political science at Duke University who researches white identity politics.

  • Alabaman barely makes it to safety

    Twitter user @secretlydepres2 was recording a storm in Birmingham, Alabama, on March 25, when an apparent tornado crossed his property, sending him scrambling for safety.

  • Megaship blocks Suez Canal as workers scramble to refloat grounded vessel

    A giant container ship, almost as long as New York's Empire State Building is high, got stuck during a sandstorm in Egypt's Suez Canal, causing a traffic jam of cargo ships through one of the world's busiest shipping lanes.

  • Yellen Spars With GOP Senator Over Expansion of IMF Funding

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is facing fierce Republican opposition for supporting a major expansion in funding for the International Monetary Fund’s efforts to help poor nations cope with the global pandemic.In a testy exchange on Wednesday during a Senate Banking Committee hearing, GOP Senator John Kennedy said the extra cash influx would direct money from U.S. taxpayers to American adversaries like China, Russia and Venezuela.“You say you want to help poor countries, but you and I both know that only about 10% of that is going to go to poor countries,” with much of the money being put in the hands of countries the U.S. has deemed bad actors, Kennedy said -- without specifying the source of his estimate.The fund announced Tuesday it’s aiming for member countries to back $650 billion in additional reserve funds, known as special drawing rights, or SDRs, to help low-income nations cope with the Covid-19 pandemic. Yellen last month reversed a Trump administration stance opposing the new funding, and the Group of Seven nations has already weighed in with their support.Kennedy said that American taxpayers will need to pay $180 billion for that increased allocation. Yellen replied that it won’t cost taxpayers that much, though the U.S. may issue Treasuries to fund its support of the IMF measure.The senator interrupted, shouting, “I rest my case!” to which Yellen raised her voice and said: “I’m sorry!,” adding that the U.S.’s involvement will be “essentially a wash” because of interest earned on converting the funds for other nations.‘No Disrespect’Kennedy responded: “No disrespect, but I think you’re wrong. I think we’re going to have to borrow all $180 billion of this.”“I don’t know where you got a number like that from,” she said.“When China comes to redeem its SDRs and says ‘We want dollars,’ where do you think we’re going to get the money?” Kennedy asked Yellen. “We’re going to borrow it.”The exchange ended with Kennedy and Yellen agreeing to speak by phone.The tiff illustrates how Republican opposition is growing louder as the IMF moves toward a deal to expand its reserve assets for the first time since 2009.Such a decision requires consent from the U.S. as the IMF’s largest shareholder, but not specifically from Congress, since the proposed amount is short of a roughly $680 billion threshold for approval.IMF AllocationsYellen will need to provide lawmakers with only a 90-day notice of an official vote supporting the move. Since Democrats hold a thin Senate majority and generally support the IMF reserves plan, Republicans face an uphill battle to counter it.The IMF allocates SDRs based on share of the fund. That means that 58% of the new SDRs would go to advanced economies, with 42% for emerging and developing economies –- and just 3.2% to the smaller subset of low-income nations.Proponents of boosting reserves argue there would still be more than $20 billion for the poorest countries, like Zambia and Chad, which have been so squeezed that they’ve already applied to rework their debt with the Group of 20.During Wednesday’s hearing, Republican Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania also pressed Yellen on the issue, raising concerns that China would fail to be transparent about its use.China ConcernsYellen told Toomey, “Many countries have indicated a willingness to recycle the SDRs they receive either in the form of loans or grants to low-income countries,” which will magnify the impact of the funding.A Treasury spokeswoman declined to provide additional details on which countries have made such commitments.Also on Wednesday, Republican Senator Marco Rubio of Florida released a statement urging the Biden administration to reject the IMF funding.“There is absolutely no reason to use American taxpayer dollars to do the bidding of Xi Jinping, who is committing genocide against the Uyghurs and persecuting Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement,” he said, referring to China’s president.One concern raised by GOP Representative French Hill in a separate hearing at the House on Tuesday was the potential for credit from the fund to be used to repay “predatory lending” from China under its Belt and Road Initiative.“We do want to make sure that SDR allocations are used” by poorer nations to “address real needs, and we’ll work with them and with China to ensure that they don’t go to repay their loans from the Belt and Road initiative,” Yellen said in response to a question from Hill.(Updates with IMF allocation details in second paragraph after ‘IMF Allocations’ subheadline and exchange on China in final two paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Australia endures droughts, fires, floods and marauding mice

    Rob Costigan bought a rugged farm in rural Australia three years ago with the dream of building it into something he could leave to his kids. One year later, he was needing to truck in water to battle an extreme drought. Then Australia's deadly wildfires raged perilously close in late 2019, forcing Costigan to spend day after day stamping out embers and running sprinklers on his roof to save his home, in an eerie atmosphere he likens to Armageddon.

  • What Suez Canal blockage could mean for global trade

    The Suez Canal is currently blocked by a container ship that has run aground and is delaying ship movement.

  • A new Suez crisis: How a ship got stuck in the canal and what it means for global trade

    A cargo ship has been wedged in the Suez Canal for two days, sealing off the waterway in a crisis that could have major consequences for global trade.

  • Police release 911 call that alerted them to naked Florida woman trapped down storm drain

    ‘There’s somebody stuck in a sewer over here,’ passerby frantically says

  • New problems arise for crop storage as planet gets warmer

    For generations, Brian Sackett's family has farmed potatoes that are made into chips found on grocery shelves in much of the eastern U.S. About 25% of the nation's potato chips get their start in Michigan, where reliably cool air during September harvest and late spring has been ideal for crop storage. “Our good, fresh, cool air is getting less all the time, it seems like,” he said on a recent morning as a front-end loader scooped up piles of plump, light-brown potatoes that would be packed into a tractor trailer for shipment to chip factories.

  • A $60 Billion U.S. Stimulus Windfall Is Heading China’s Way

    (Bloomberg) -- David Ni is expecting a great year for his Chinese car-wheels business, thanks to the $1.9 trillion boost President Joe Biden just gave to the U.S. economy.Americans flush with $1,400 stimulus checks mean “demand in the U.S. is rampant,” said Ni, whose Jiangsu Siborui Import and Export Co., headquartered in Nanjing, buys high-end aluminum alloy car wheels from Chinese producers and sells them to retailers in the U.S.“Citizens get cash and they jump into shopping,” he said, predicting his sales will surge by more than 30% this year.The U.S. fiscal boost will bring huge spillovers for the global economy, especially China, the world’s biggest exporter. About $360 billion of the stimulus package will be spent on imports, according to Allianz SE, with Chinese exports likely to increase by $60 billion over 2021-2022 as Americans snap up computers, household equipment and clothing.But it also means rising prices for Chinese-made goods that have already started to tick up and a possible worsening in tensions with the U.S. over trade imbalances.While U.S. neighbors Canada and Mexico will see the biggest impact relative to the size of their economies, the stimulus package could increase China’s gross domestic product by 0.5% over the next year, according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. Bloomberg Economics estimates that a 1% boost to U.S. demand adds about 0.08% to China’s GDP.That means the economy could expand 9% this year, according to UBS AG, which upgraded its forecast for China’s export growth in 2021 to 16%, compared with 3.6% last year. The export boost would give businesses room to spend on expanding capacity, allowing China to maintain its high levels of investment even as state spending on infrastructure slows, according to chief China economist Wang Tao.Bloomberg Economics’ Chang Shu also upgraded her growth forecast for this year, projecting a 9.3% expansion from 8.2% previously. The low base in 2020, momentum from the recovery, a milder-than-expected fiscal pullback and firmer global demand “point to a strong pickup,” she said in a report. The government’s official GDP growth target for this year is “above 6%.”Along with the growth boost is the threat of inflation. There’s already concerns in the U.S. that the stimulus and expected economic rebound this year could lead to faster inflation there, with Treasury yields surging in recent weeks. An increase in imports from China combined with the recent rebound in Chinese factory prices mean American consumers could soon be paying more for their goods too.Read More: China Producer Prices Jump, Adding to Global Inflation RisksNi said Chinese wheel producers are raising prices because of shipping costs near record highs and the recent rise in metal costs.“Southeast Asia manufacturing has not yet recovered -- the orders will fall on Chinese exporters,” he said. “Consumer prices in the U.S. are unavoidably rising.”Protectionist MovesThe trade boom could also mean more effort from the U.S. to curb imports in the longer term in order to ease the trade imbalance with China, a source of tension in Washington for years.“Given America’s history, it is easy to envisage that protectionist sentiment, including on currencies, could be exacerbated,” Mark Sobel, a former career Treasury official, wrote in a commentary last week. “Even if the widening current account deficit is largely made in the U.S., history shows that won’t stop American finger pointing.”Stronger export growth will also slow Beijing’s efforts to rebalance the economy to make it more reliant on domestic consumption and less on industrial production. The government has been saying it wants to do this for several years, but little progress has been made and the process was actually set back last year when consumer spending collapsed.“I don’t feel that the relatively weak domestic consumption is bothering the policy makers that much. It’s similar to last year,” said Chen Long, an economist at Beijing-based consultancy Plenum. “I don’t think there’s discussion about re-balancing at all.”(Updates with growth upgrade by Bloomberg Economics.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vaccines open to all adults by April 15 in three biggest states; Joe Biden doubles target to 200M doses in 100 days: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The U.S. death toll could have stayed under 300,000 if firm mask and distancing protocols had been adopted, researcher says. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Iowa contested election presents a conundrum for Pelosi

    Republicans have put House Democrats on their heels by framing a contested election in Iowa as an attempt to overturn the results, seeking to charge Democrats with hypocrisy after the bipartisan condemnation in January of those in Congress who called the presidential election into question.

  • Trump defends Capitol rioters, says there was 'zero threat'

    Former President Donald Trump on Thursday defended some of his supporters who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, saying they posed “zero threat” to the lawmakers who had assembled there to certify the Electoral College vote that confirmed Joe Biden's victory in the presidential race. Trump complained to Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham that law enforcement was “persecuting” the Capitol rioters, while “nothing happens” to left-wing protesters. Trump did acknowledge that those who stormed the Capitol “went in and they shouldn’t have done it.”

  • Biden continues to use Title 42, a Trump-era immigration policy. But he's made one key change.

    As the Biden White House grapples with unaccompanied migrant children at the border, it’s unclear when the administration will end Title 42.

  • Australia considers diverting COVID-19 vaccines to PNG as 'disaster' looms

    Australia is considering diverting COVID-19 inoculations from its vaccination programme to Papua New Guinea (PNG) where the coronavirus is threatening to unleash a humanitarian disaster, a government source said on Friday. PNG is due to get 588,000 doses of vaccine by June under the COVAX initiative to help poorer countries but doubts have arisen about those supplies given new restrictions imposed in producing countries as the virus spreads. The European Union is implementing tougher vaccine export controls and has yet to respond to an Australian request that it release 1 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine that has been contracted to go to Australia, to PNG instead, the source told Reuters.

  • What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccine card

    Go back to the place you got your first shot if you lose your paper card, and make sure to take a photo of the vaccine card after your first dose.

  • A Hollywood actress who married into the royal family says the attention Meghan Markle receives would be her idea of 'complete hell'

    Sophie Winkleman, best known for her role in "Two and a Half Men," told Insider she wouldn't be able to cope with the intrusion Meghan Markle faces.

  • Ships stuck at the Suez Canal are considering a detour thousands of miles around Africa because of the container vessel blocking the way

    Shipping companies would face massive costs and weeks-long delays if they opt to abandon the Suez Canal and journey round the southern tip of Africa.

  • Sticky bombs latest weapon in Afghanistan's arsenal of war

    Sticky bombs slapped onto cars trapped in Kabul’s chaotic traffic are the newest weapons terrorizing Afghans in the increasingly lawless nation, as Washington searches for a responsible exit after decades of war. The primitive devices, sometimes made in mechanics’ workshops for little money, are used by militants, criminals or those trying to settle personal scores. Over the past year, one or more cars have been exploding in Kabul almost every day and residents are terrified.