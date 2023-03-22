Dozens injured after ship topples over in Scotland

Fifteen people have been taken to hospital after a ship toppled over in a dry dock in Scotland's capital.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said 25 people were injured when the vessel became dislodged from its holding at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh.

Police, ambulances and the fire service were called to the scene at around 8.30am. Pictures posted on social media showed the research vessel Petrel leaning at a 45-degree angle.

Five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams and other resources were sent to the scene, while the fire service also attended.

In a statement, the service said 15 people had been taken to hospital, 11 to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and four to the Western General Hospital in the city.

Ship topples in Leith dry dock, leaving several injured

However, it did not disclose their conditions. A further 10 people were treated and discharged at the scene.

The 75m ship is owned by the estate of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen and was placed into long-term moorage in 2020 as a result of “operation challenges” during the Covid pandemic. It had previously been used for deep water searches for shipwrecks and war graves at sea.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Officers and emergency service colleagues are responding to an incident at Imperial Dock in Leith, Edinburgh, whereby a ship on dry dock has become dislodged from its holding.

“Police were called to attend at around 8.35am on Wednesday and officers remain at the scene. The public are asked to avoid the area to allow emergency service access.”

An air ambulance attends the scene after a ship tipped over in the Imperial Dock area in Leith

Adam McVey, a local councillor, said the ship became dislodged in strong winds and he described the incident as “terrifying” for those on board.

He tweeted: “Emergency services are responding to a major incident at Leith docks - a ship has been dislodged from its holding in strong winds.

“Terrifying for those on board, my thoughts are with those who’ve been injured & hope everyone recovers quickly. Please avoid area.”

Pictures posted on social media show the research vessel Petrel leaning at a 45-degree angle

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We have dispatched five ambulances, an air ambulance, three trauma teams, our special operations team, three paramedic response units and one patient transport vehicle.”

Story continues

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “Operations control mobilised four appliances and a number of specialist resources. Crews currently remain in attendance.”

The coastguard also sent teams to the scene. A spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is currently assisting Police Scotland in responding to a major incident at Imperial Dry Dock in Edinburgh.

Dales Marine Services, which runs the dry dock, said it had no comment.

NHS Lothian warned people not to attend A&E in preparation for an influx of patients being sent from the docks.

Jacquie Campbell, chief officer of acute services at NHS Lothian said: "We're on standby to receive a number of patients at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh's A&E department following a major incident at the Imperial Docks in Leith.

"We have been reviewing the current capacity at RIE, with support from other sites, to prepare to accommodate these patients.

"Given the expected pressure on the site, we urge people not to attend A&E at the RIE unless it's an emergency."

It is understood that an emergency call has been made for all medical staff currently absent from work to attend the hospital to help treat casualties.

12:12 PM

Several injured as ship topples in Leith dry dock

Fifteen people have been taken to hospital after a ship toppled over in a dry dock in Scotland's capital.