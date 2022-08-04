Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon

This frame grab from a video provided on Friday, July 29, 2022, shows A Syrian cargo ship Laodicea docked at a seaport, in Tripoli, north Lebanon. Lebanon appeared Friday to reject claims by the Ukrainian Embassy in Beirut that a Syrian ship docked in a Lebanese port is carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia, following an inspection by Lebanese customs officials. (AP Photo) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

BEIRUT (AP) — A Syrian ship that Ukraine says is carrying stolen Ukrainian grain has left a Lebanese port after officials in Lebanon allowed it to sail following an investigation, Lebanon’s transport minister tweeted on Thursday.

The Syrian-flagged Laodicea had been anchored at the port of Tripoli since it arrived last Thursday, carrying 10,000 tons of wheat flour and barley. Ukraine says the grain was stolen by Russia, a claim it denies.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Ambassador to Lebanon Ihor Ostash urged Lebanon not to allow the vessel to leave the port.

A judge on Wednesday said the Laodicea can sail, a day after Lebanon’s prosecutor general decided the ship could leave after an investigation showed it was not carrying stolen Ukrainian grain.

Transport Minister Ali Hamie tweeted that “Syrian-flagged Laodicea is now outside Lebanon's territorial waters.”

It was not immediately clear where the ship is heading but Marine Traffic, a website that monitors vessel traffic and location of ships on seas, showed it moving toward the Syrian coast.

Laodicea's departure is likely to anger Ukraine. Russia’s diplomatic mission in Lebanon praised the move, accusing Ukraine of lying about the cargo and trying to damage relations between Moscow and Beirut.

The U.S. Treasury Department sanctioned the Syrian ship in 2015 for its affiliation with the Syrian government of President Bashar Assad, a close political and military ally to Moscow.

The spat over the Laodicea came as the first grain ship left Ukraine since Russia's invasion in late February. The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, carrying 26,000 tons of Ukrainian corn, was passing through Turkey on route to Lebanon.

A Lebanese official told The Associated Press on Wednesday that the ship is expected to take about four days to arrive to Lebanon from Istanbul after it was searched.

Lebanon condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, which angered Moscow and its allies in Beirut.

The shipments come at a time when Lebanon is suffering from a food security crisis, with soaring food inflation, wheat shortages and breadlines. Three-quarters of its population lives in poverty.

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon clears ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain

    Lebanon’s prosecutor general decided a Syrian ship allegedly carrying Ukrainian grain stolen by Russia may leave a port in the country’s north, officials said Tuesday. The move came after an investigation showed the vessel wasn't carrying stolen goods. If the judge does not extend the order, the ship could sail in two days, a move likely to anger Ukraine.

  • Teen squeegee worker indicted on murder charges in fatal shooting

    The teen's attorneys have said the case should be tried in juvenile court, and that the shooting is not first-degree murder, but the indictment means the case will stay in adult courts.

  • Mickelson, others sue PGA Tour over LIV Golf suspensions

    Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and nine other players who defected to the Saudi-funded LIV Golf filed an antitrust lawsuit Wednesday against the PGA Tour, the first step in a legal fight that could define the boundaries of where players can compete. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, claims the PGA Tour has used monopoly power to try to squash competition and has unfairly suspended players. A separate motion was filed asking for a temporary restraining order to allow Talor Gooch, Matt Jones and Hudson Swafford to play in the FedEx Cup playoffs, the PGA Tour’s postseason, which begins next week.

  • Palestinians left in tense limbo by Israeli expulsion order

    AL-FAKHEET, West Bank (AP) — After repeatedly rebuilding his home only to have it demolished by Israeli soldiers, Mohammed Abu Sabaha has a new plan to remain on the land — he is moving into a cave. Abu Sabaha is among some 1,000 Palestinians at risk of expulsion from an arid region of the occupied West Bank that the Israeli military has designated as a live-fire training zone. Israel's Supreme Court upheld their expulsion in May after a two-decade legal battle.

  • Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

    Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind., was among four victims of a car crash Wednesday afternoon in northern Indiana.

  • Next ships loaded with Ukrainian grain and ready to sail Kuleba

    OLHA GLUSHCHENKO - THURSDAY, 4 AUGUST, 2022, 01:19 Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba has said that the next ships carrying Ukrainian grain are ready to sail. Source: Kuleba on Twitter Quote from Kuleba: "The next vessels with Ukrainian grain are loaded and ready for departure.

  • Paul deLespinasse: Putin prioritizes abstract political goals over human consequences

    Are Putin's abstract theoretical or historical advantages worth the thousands of lives, Ukrainian soldiers and civilians and Russian soldiers, currently being slaughtered?

  • Bank of England likely to raise interest rates — maybe a lot

    The Bank of England is likely to announce its biggest interest rate increase in more than 27 years on Thursday as it seeks to rein in accelerating inflation driven by the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Most economists expect the bank’s monetary policy committee to approve a half-percentage point increase after Gov. Andrew Bailey said two weeks ago that the United Kingdom's central bank would “act forcefully” if the inflation picture worsened. The Bank of England has been criticized for moving too slowly to combat inflation, which accelerated to a 40-year high of 9.4% in June and has driven a cost-of-living crisis.

  • Analysis: Iran now speaking openly on nuclear bomb prospects

    Iranian officials now speak openly about something long denied by Tehran as it enriches uranium at its closest-ever levels to weapons-grade material: The Islamic Republic is ready to build an atomic weapon at will. Or, as analysts warn, Iran could reach a point like North Korea did some 20 years ago where it decides having the ultimate weapon outweighs any further international sanctions. All this could be put to the test Thursday as Iran, the U.S. and the European Union prepare for a snap summit that appears to be a last-ditch effort in Vienna to revive Tehran's tattered nuclear deal amid the new pressure.

  • Taiwan cancels flights as China holds military drills

    Taiwan canceled airline flights Thursday as the Chinese navy fired artillery near the island in retaliation for a top American lawmaker’s visit, but the impact on shipments of processor chips and other goods needed by global industries was unclear. China ordered ships and planes to avoid the military drills that encircled the self-ruled island, which the mainland's ruling Communist Party claims as part of its territory. The Hong Kong newspaper The South China Morning Post called the drills an “effective Taiwan blockade.”

  • McConnell manages midterm expectations after Trump-backed candidates win

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is managing expectations about how many Senate seats are likely to flip in the midterm election after Trump-backed candidates who have perpetuated election fraud conspiracies advanced on Tuesday. McConnell previously predicted the 2022 midterms would be “very good” for Republicans, citing President Biden’s low approval rating and the historical…

  • No evidence the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is connected to the monkeypox outbreak

    Monkeypox cases have been reported in countries that aren’t distributing the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby and feds file dueling documents in perjury case ahead of trial

    Prosecutors detailed Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby's finances in court filings ahead of a trial on perjury and false mortgage application charges.

  • Nigeria's military to use 'maximum firepower' against armed groups

    Nigeria's military will use maximum firepower to uproot the armed groups that are behind mounting insecurity in the country, the airforce said on Wednesday, amid concerns that the situation, if unchecked, could impact a general election in February. Attacks by Islamist insurgents in the northeast and kidnappings for ransom and killings of villagers in the northwest have become an almost daily occurrence in Nigeria. Nigerian Air Force (NAF) head Air Marshal Oladayo Amao told commanders during a Tuesday meeting that the security situation "remains fluid and uncertain" with armed groups moving between northern states, a statement released by NAF on Wednesday said.

  • Ronaldo's early exit from Man Utd game 'unacceptable': Ten Hag

    Erik ten Hag said it was "unacceptable" for Cristiano Ronaldo and other Manchester United players to leave Old Trafford before the end of Sunday's friendly against Rayo Vallecano.

  • Heidi Klum poses topless in skimpy bikini bottom

    Heidi Klum poses topless in skimpy bikni bottom

  • Teen indicted in fatal shooting at Baltimore intersection

    A grand jury has indicted a 15-year-old boy accused in the fatal shooting of a motorist who confronted the teen and others who were cleaning windshields for cash at a downtown Baltimore intersection, the state's attorney's office said Tuesday. The teen is charged with first-degree murder and other offenses in the death of Timothy Reynolds, 48, of Baltimore after the confrontation near the city’s Inner Harbor on July 7, news outlets reported. The teen's attorneys have said they hope to move the case to juvenile court.

  • Huge Fire Burns Through Warehouse West of Moscow

    A fire tore through a large warehouse west of Moscow on Wednesday, August 3, prompting the evacuation of more than a thousand people, according to Russian officials.The Ministry of Emergency Situations said more than 150 personnel and three helicopters were dispatched to the warehouse, which was owned by the OZON e-commerce company. The fire affected an area of 50,000 square meters (538,195 sq ft), they said.Eleven people were injured, of which two were taken to hospitals, according to Zvezda News, a media channel operated by Russia’s defense ministry.This footage provided by the emergencies ministry shows ground and air crews dousing the flames with water.The ministry did not say what caused the fire. Credit: EMERCOM via Storyful

  • EXPLAINER: Why is China staging drills around Taiwan?

    China is staging live-fire military drills in six self-declared zones surrounding Taiwan in response to a visit by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island Beijing claims as its own territory. China has warned aircraft and ships to avoid the areas during the exercises, which run through Sunday. The drills appear to be a rehearsal for a potential blockade and invasion of the island that would almost certainly draw in Taiwan’s chief supporter, the United States, along with American allies including Japan and Australia.

  • 'What An A**hole!' Trevor Noah Reveals Trump's Strange New Form Of 'Infidelity'

    "The Daily Show" host is not a fan of the former president's latest endorsement.