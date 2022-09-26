Ship with Ukrainian corn, vegetable oil docks in Lebanon

FAY ABUELGASIM
·2 min read

TRIPOLI, Lebanon (AP) — A ship carrying thousands of tons of corn and vegetable oil from war-ravaged Ukraine docked in northern Lebanon on Monday, the first such vessel since Russia’s invasion of its neighbor started seven months ago.

AK Ambition, registered in Panama and loaded with 7,000 tons of corn and 20 tons of vegetable oil, arrived in the northern city of Tripoli, Lebanon’s second-largest, with Ukraine Embassy officials waiting at the port.

Last month, Razoni, carrying grain from Ukraine, was turned back and eventually docked in Syria, Russia's ally, after the Lebanese importer refused to accept the shipment, allegedly because of a delay.

Razoni was the first ship to leave from Ukraine heading to Lebanon after a wartime deal signed between the United Nations and several countries for the save passage of movement of the ships carrying vital cargo.

Ukraine’s ambassador to Lebanon, Ihor Ostash, said AK Ambition's arrival was part of a deal signed between Ukrainian and Lebanese companies to bring weekly shipments to Lebanon. It comes at a time when the small Mediterranean nation is in desperate need amid an unprecedented economic meltdown.

Ukraine is one of the world’s major global grain suppliers but the war has blocked most exports. This led world food prices to soar in a crisis, including in Lebanon. The Lebanese are heavily reliant on Ukraine grain products, which accounted for 60% of Lebanon's supply.

In early August, a Syrian ship that Ukraine said was carrying stolen Ukrainian grain left Tripoli after officials in Lebanon allowed it to sail following an investigation. The Syrian-flagged Laodicea had been anchored in Tripoli for days, with 10,000 tons of wheat flour and barley. Moscow denied Ukraine's claim of stolen grain.

Lebanon’s economic crisis has led to soaring inflation and shortages of food items, such as wheat. Long bread lines recently plagued the country, where around two thirds of the population of 6 million, including 1 million Syrian refugees, now lives in poverty.

Recommended Stories

  • Police injured in clashes with 100s of protesters outside Iranian embassy

    Protestors clashed with police outside the Iranian embassy, leaving a number of officers injured and five arrested for offences including violent disorder.

  • EU Countries Plan to Delay Russian Oil Price Cap Amid Divisions

    (Bloomberg) -- European Union nations are struggling to reach an accord on imposing a price cap on Russian oil and will likely push back a deal on the issue until after a broader sanctions package has been agreed. Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues

  • At least 15 killed in Russian school shooting

    At least 15 people, including 11 children, were killed after a man opened fire at a school in central Russia on Monday, officials said. Local authorities said at least 21 more people were injured, some severely, in the attack in the school in the city of Izhevsk about 600 miles from Moscow, making it one of the deadliest school shootings Russia has suffered. Police said the alleged shooter had killed himself at the school following the attack.

  • Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida as Ian approaches

    President Biden on Saturday issued an emergency declaration for the state of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian intensifies in the Caribbean. Biden’s move directs federal assistance to supplement Florida’s storm response, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Department of Homeland Security to help coordinate emergency relief efforts, according to the White House. …

  • Ukrainians in occupied Melitopol fear Russian call-up - exiled mayor

    Ukrainians in the Russian-occupied city of Melitopol fear they will be called up by Moscow following a referendum on joining Russia in which some residents were forced to vote at gunpoint, its exiled mayor said on Monday. Mayor Ivan Fedorov said the last official route out of Melitopol to territory controlled by Ukraine had been closed, and that residents' concerns had risen since voting began in the four-day referendum on Friday. "Our residents are frightened, they are panicking, they don't know what will happen tomorrow, and when people will start being called up (to Russia's army)," he told a news briefing via video link.

  • Droughts, Ukraine war push global grain stocks toward worrying decade low

    The world is heading toward the tightest grain inventories in years despite the resumption of exports from Ukraine, as the shipments are too few and harvests from other major crop producers are smaller than initially expected, according to grain supply and crop forecast data. Poor weather in key agricultural regions from the United States to France and China is shrinking grain harvests and cutting inventories, heightening the risk of famine in some of the world's poorest nations. Importers, food manufacturers and livestock producers had hoped crop availability would improve after war-torn Ukraine resumed shipments from Black Sea ports this summer and U.S. farmers planted large crops.

  • UK Prime Minister Liz Truss calls for ‘even more special’ ties with US

    Britain and the U.S. are still best mates, says the U.K.’s new Prime Minister Liz Truss. “I do think our relationship is special, and it’s increasingly important at a time when we’re facing threats from Russia, increased assertiveness from China,” she said in an interview aired Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union.” Truss had been asked about her previous comments describing U.S.-U.K. ties as ...

  • New Orleans Police Department hiring civilians to bolster force as murderous crime wave hits city

    The New Orleans Police Department is putting more officers on the street and hiring civilians for administrative jobs. The city was recently ranked as the nation's murder capital.

  • San Francisco Bay Area County Votes To Ban Weird, Brutal 'Wild Cow Milking' Rodeo Event

    Animal rights activists have long condemned the event as “one of the most offensive” in rodeos.

  • Ukrainian first lady's message to American people

    In July, three months after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, first lady Olena Zelenska told ABC News that she hoped an end to the war was near. Four months later, just last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that he is mobilizing 300,000 more troops against Ukraine. In a new interview, Zelenska told ABC News' Amy Robach that the new developments are upsetting, especially "when the whole world wants this war to be over.”

  • A majority of Georgia voters support President Biden's student-loan forgiveness plan, poll says

    Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who is locked in a tough reelection battle, has been one of the most forceful advocates of student loan relief.

  • LSU rises into ESPN’s FPI top 10 after win over New Mexico

    The Tigers are rising up the ranks while enjoying a 3-0 stretch.

  • Russia's call-up splits EU; Ukraine says it shows weakness

    Russia’s rush to mobilize hundreds of thousands of recruits to staunch stinging losses in Ukraine is a tacit acknowledgement that its “army is not able to fight,” Ukraine’s president said Sunday, as splits sharpened in Europe over whether to welcome or turn away Russians fleeing the call-up. Speaking to U.S. broadcaster CBS, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he's bracing for more Russian strikes on Ukraine's electrical infrastructure, as the Kremlin seeks to ramp up the pressure on Ukraine and its Western backers as the weather gets colder. Zelenskyy warned that this winter “will be very difficult.”

  • Kremlin considers mobilising Abkhazia and South Ossetia residents

    SATURDAY, 24 SEPTEMBER 2022, 22:51 The Kremlin is considering a possibility to mobilise not only Russians, but also citizens of self-proclaimed republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia to join Russia's war with Ukraine.

  • Russian mobilization protesters arrested, Ian threatens Florida: 5 Things podcast

    Dissent against mobilization hits the streets in Russia, Ian strengthens into Category 1 hurricane headed for Florida: 5 Things podcast

  • Ukraine Latest: Kremlin Says No Decision Made on Closing Borders

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy called on Russians to flee or surrender to avoid the Kremlin’s mobilization effort, saying it would help sooner end what he called the “criminal war.”Most Read from BloombergUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentBank of England Says Paper Banknotes Only Good for One More WeekWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanInterpol Issues Red Noti

  • Russia steps up attacks with Iranian drones, Ukraine plans defences - officials

    Ukraine's president and security chiefs met on Monday to plan ways to counteract Russia's use of "new types of weapons" after Moscow stepped up attacks in Odesa region using Iranian combat drones, the president's office and a regional official said. Russia carried out at least five attacks on targets in the region using unmanned Shahed-136 drones in the last few days, Serhiy Bratchuk, spokesperson for Odesa's regional administration, told a news briefing.

  • Trump’s ‘Special Master’ Delay Is Already Backfiring

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald Trump has learned time and again that the best way to kill legal action is to first delay it. And while Trump’s “special master” gambit initially showed promise in that regard, the tactic may have actually backfired and put him on a fast-track collision course with the federal government he once led.Two separate court decisions last week have empowered the FBI to move swiftly in its investigation against Trump for

  • Cowardly Senator Shamed into Admitting Trump Can’t Declassify Documents by Thoughts Alone

    “Senator, that was a rhetorical question. You know that a president can’t declassify documents by thinking about it.”

  • Rep. Nancy Mace, who voted against impeaching Trump, says there's 'a lot of pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden: 'I think that is something that some folks are considering'

    Speaking on NBC's Meet The Press on Sunday, Rep. Nancy Mace said she will not vote to impeach any president if she thinks there wasn't due process.