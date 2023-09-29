Shipman trustee accused of collecting and spending village funds for personal use

A trustee of a village in southwest Macoupin County was charged with 15 felony counts Thursday accused of misusing village funds for personal gain when she served as the village's treasurer.

Elizabeth Robinson, 45, of Shipman, was charged with two Class 1 counts of felony theft, one Class 2 count of felony theft, one count of felony forgery, one count of felony wire fraud, and 10 counts of felony official misconduct.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said that through payments to herself and on personal costs, Robinson spent anywhere from $10,000 to $65,000 in village money. According to the AG's office, she paid herself by forging signatures on unauthorized village checks and used village funds to pay personal utilities and the rent on personal storage units.

More: Secretary of State recommends permanent increase to driving test age requirement

Raoul's office is prosecuting the case in Macoupin County court, with Assistant AG's Mara Somlo and Steven Sallerson leading the case for the state. Illinois State Police led the investigation.

Raoul said that taxpayers in Shipman should be able to trust government employees with their money and to use it in a responsible, sober manner.

"Government employees have an obligation to use government funds and property responsibly," Raoul said. "Taxpayers must be able to trust that those who serve on their behalf use their authority for the public good and not to enrich themselves."

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 16 at 8:45 a.m. If convicted, Robinson could face up to 97 years in prison on all counts.

This article originally appeared on State Journal-Register: Former Shipman treasurer faces 14 felonies for misuse of village funds