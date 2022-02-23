Shipment to bakery ends in drug trafficking arrest

Feb. 22—SALEM — A package recently intended for a worker on Swampscott Road triggered a response from the Department of Homeland Security and an arrest on drug trafficking charges.

Rodolfo Valintin Mora, 35, of 141 Essex St., Apt. 2, Lynn, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with trafficking 200 grams or more of cocaine after signing for the package with undercover agents and police who were posing as delivery workers, according to Salem police Capt. John Burke. He's being held pending a dangerousness hearing scheduled for Feb. 23.

Salem police were contacted by agents with the Department of Homeland Security after "they had intercepted a package in the Cleveland area, which they determined to have cocaine in it," Burke said.

The package, shipped from the Dominican Republic, was to be delivered to Mora where he worked, at Jacqueline's Gourmet Cookies, where "he was using his position there as a way to receive the package," Burke said.

After confirming the package had cocaine, Homeland Security agents and Salem police then made "a controlled delivery."

"Mr. Mora, he met the agents and police who weren't dressed as agents and police and he signed for the package," Burke said, adding that Mora was then arrested without incident. "We then did our own inspection of the package."

The box contained "thin, vacuum-sealed plastic bags concealed in four different panels of the cardboard box. Inside the bags was a white paste-like substance consistent with cocaine," read the release, which was posted to social media Tuesday. The cocaine weighed in at 456 grams, just over a pound.

The business, meanwhile, was "completely cooperative in the process," Burke said. "We have no evidence to believe they were any connection, other than this gentleman worked there. They were very, very cooperative and helped us in this investigation."

