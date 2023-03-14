Shippensburg woman accused of trying to kill father as he slept, police say

A Shippensburg woman is accused of hiding a knife then using it to try to kill her father as he slept in a Cumberland County hotel room last week, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle.

Natalee Linn Clarke, 21, was arrested in the hours after the incident on March 9 and charged with attempted murder. Magisterial District Paul M. Fegley denied bail on the grounds that Clarke may be a "threat to others," and she remains in Cumberland County Prison, according to court records.

Clarke told police she stabbed her father because she was angry that he forbade her from leaving their room and she thought he did not love her anymore, police wrote in court documents.

Police responded to Theo's Inn, 30 Walnut Bottom Road, at about 1:15 p.m. The victim said he and Clarke argued about her needing to stay in the room, then he lay down to take a nap. Clarke said she hid a large kitchen knife in her bed, which was positioned next to the victim's bed, according to court documents.

Once her dad fell asleep, Clarke stabbed his upper left arm. Clarke "pounded on her chest" when her father stood up and attempted to stab him in the chest, according to court documents. The victim grabbed Clarke's arm and managed to take the knife from her.

During a later interview at the state police barracks, Clarke said "voices and rumors" influenced her anger toward her father, and she confirmed she wanted to kill him, according to court documents.

The victim was taken to Chambersburg Hospital with a laceration to his left bicep, police said.

In addition to attempted murder, Clarke was also charged with aggravated assault, makes/repairs an offensive weapon and harassment.

Clarke was to have a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. March 15 before Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams.

