Shipper Maersk reports most profitable year, warns of drop

FILE - The Container ship Cam Cgm Arctic (MT) is moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific, Pier 400, at the Port of Los Angeles on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. On Thursday, the Commerce Department issues its first of three estimates of how the U.S. economy performed in the fourth quarter of 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·2 min read

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world’s biggest shipper, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk, said Wednesday that 2022 was its most profitable year in “the history of the company” but warned that a plunge in container volumes and freight rates would lead to a drop in earnings this year.

Full-year revenue increased by 32%, to $81.5 billion from $61.8 billion in 2021. In the last three months of the year, revenue of $17.8 billion dropped from $18.5 billion in the same period in 2021.

Profits before taxes for 2022 came in at $30.2 billion, up from $18.7 billion in 2021. In the fourth quarter, they landed at $5.3 billion, down from $6.3 billion in the fourth quarter a year earlier.

Last year “was remarkable in more than one way,” Maersk CEO Vincent Clerc said. “While we report the best financial result in the history of the company, we have also taken the partnerships with our customers to a new level by supporting their supply chains end to end during highly disruptive times.”

The Copenhagen-based company said the economic outlook shifted during 2022 and “after a strong start to the year, new shocks weighed on economic activity and supply chains.”

High inflation, inventory build and a rebalancing toward spending on services reduced demand for goods, bringing global trade back to pre-pandemic levels,” Maersk said.

This year, economic and trade growth “are expected to be weak. Demand for consumer goods is slowing, and the inventory correction is weighing on the near-term outlook," the shipping company said.

It expected a range of 2.5% contraction to 0.5% expansion in the global ocean container market.

"As we enter a year with challenging macro-outlook and new types of uncertainties for our customers, we are determined to speed up our business transformation and increase our operational excellence to seize the unique opportunities in front of us,” Clerc said.

Recommended Stories

  • The Gold: The astonishing true story behind the Brink’s-Mat robbery

    A full lowdown on the crime that changed British policing forever

  • Turkey earthquake causes massive shipping container fire caught on video, Maersk says

    A fire is raging Tuesday at the Port of Iskenderun in southern Turkey following a devastating earthquake there Monday, shipping giant Maersk says.

  • GOP Congress member breaks down State of the Union expectations

    Rep. Pete Sessions, R-Texas, talks about the State of the Union address, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s leadership, and concerns over the suspected Chinese spy balloon.

  • Defense assails Putnam investigators in Krivak retrial. Here's what to know

    Unlike 26 years ago, jurors heard that the investigator who administered his polygraph had earlier coerced a false confession.

  • 7 memorable responses and reactions to the State of the Union

    The State of the Union address is an opportunity for a president to lay out their policy agenda, laud their own accomplishments and create a sense of national unity. But there’s often another person or scene that dominates headlines and drags attention away from the speech itself. Here’s eight of the most memorable reactions and…

  • FBI charges neo-Nazi leader in plot to attack Baltimore power grid

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Justice Department has charged a neo-Nazi leader and his associate with plotting to attack Baltimore's power grid, a plan the FBI thwarted with the help of a confidential informant. Brandon Russell, of Orlando, Florida and Sarah Clendaniel from Maryland, were arrested last week, officials said in a briefing on Monday, and they have been charged with conspiring to damage an energy facility. Russell is a convicted felon and founder of a neo-Nazi group called the Atomwaffen Division that works toward "ushering in the collapse of civilization," according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a civil rights organization that tracks U.S. hate groups.

  • Maersk warns lower container volumes to hit 2023 profits

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk warned on Wednesday lower container volumes and freight rates would drive a four-fold plunge in profits this year, even as it reported record earnings for 2022. The Copenhagen-based company, which transports goods for retailers and consumer companies such as Walmart, Nike and Unilever, raised its profit forecast twice last year as a surge in consumer demand and pandemic-related logjams at ports boosted freight rates. But freight rates have since tumbled as recession looms and pandemic-fuelled import bubbles deflate in the United States and other major consuming countries.

  • Visitors can see famed Florence baptistry's mosaics up close

    Visitors to one of Florence’s most iconic monuments — the Baptistry of San Giovanni, opposite the city’s Duomo — are getting a once-in-a-lifetime chance to see its ceiling mosaics up close thanks to an innovative approach to a planned restoration effort. Rather than limit the public’s access during the six-year cleaning of the vault, officials built a scaffolding platform for the art restorers that will also allow small numbers of visitors to see the ceiling mosaics at eye level. “We had to turn this occasion into an opportunity to make it even more accessible and usable by the public through special routes that would bring visitors into direct contact with the mosaics,” Samuele Caciagli, the architect in charge of the restoration site, said.

  • Security services complete investigation into ex-SBU chief, reports RFE/RL

    Ukraine’s security services have completed their internal investigation into the activities of former SBU security service head Ivan Bakanov, U.S.-funded news outlet Radio Free Europe / Radio Liberty(RFE/RL) reported on Feb. 7, citing Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence.

  • Rollinsford man sent to prison for sex abuse. Girls praised for reporting crimes.

    "I admire your courage and bravery," Strafford County Superior Court Judge Daniel Will told the two girls who reported the abuse to their grandmother.

  • Kim Jong Un Readies Military Parade to Showcase Nuclear Push

    (Bloomberg) -- North Korea appears to be staging its first military parade in almost a year, providing leader Kim Jong Un a platform to show off his latest weapons after threatening to exponentially expand his nuclear arms programs.Most Read from BloombergMeta Asks Many Managers to Get Back to Making Things or LeaveQuake Toll Hits 4,000 in Turkey, Syria as Overseas Aid FlowsTrump Charges in Georgia Over 2020 Could Lead to Bigger Fed CasePowell Says Further Rate Hikes Needed and Markets Take Heed

  • Why the Trevelyans are wrong to pay reparations for slavery

    Laura Trevelyan is a generous woman. In the 19th century, her aristocratic ancestors made a lot of money from sugar plantations manned by slaves on the Caribbean island of Grenada. Ms Trevelyan, a BBC journalist, has now apologised for their actions – and, to help make up for it, her family is donating £100,000 to launch a community fund for economic development on the island.

  • Microsoft CEO: Artificial intelligence will lead to more job satisfaction

    Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella sat down with "CBS Mornings" co-host Tony Dokoupil ahead of an announcement the company plans to make Tuesday about artificial intelligence. He told Dokoupil he believes that despite fears of potential job disruption, AI will eventually lead to worker satisfaction.

  • Ukrainian rescuers and paramedics arrive in Turkey to assist with aftermath of devastating earthquake

    A team of Ukrainian rescuers and paramedics has arrived in Turkey to help with rescue efforts following a series of devastating earthquakes, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Meri Akopyan, reported on Twitter on Feb. 8.

  • Biden gives lip service to immigration reform at SOTU

    President Biden barely touched the polarizing subject of immigration in a State of the Union address focused on bipartisanship. Nearly an hour into his Tuesday speech before a joint session of Congress, Biden made a quick detour into immigration, doing his best to frame it as a bipartisan issue. “Let’s also come together on immigration…

  • Intel wants 10 billion euros of government funding for plant in Germany -Handelsblatt

    Intel has provided the German economy ministry with a new calculation for a planned chip factory in the city of Magdeburg that considers almost 10 billion euros ($10.74 billion) of government funding to be necessary, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing government sources. An Intel spokesperson declined to comment on the figure in Handelsblatt but was quoted as saying the group was "working very closely with government partners to close the critical cost gap". The company explains that its new demand, which exceeds the already approved funds of 6.8 billion euros ($7.3 billion), was necessary due to higher energy costs and that it would like to use a more advanced technology in the plant than initially planned, Handelsblatt said.

  • Affirm earnings: What to expect from the buy-now-pay-later company

    After robust growth for BNPL in the prior holiday season, Affirm is expected to have increased its top line at a much slower pace in the latest quarter

  • Church of England explores gender neutral God

    The Church of England will look into the use of gender neutral terms to refer to God in prayers, but the centuries-old institution said on Wednesday there were no plans to abolish current services. The issue reflects growing global awareness about the assumed usage of pronouns causing offence or upset to those who do not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth. "Christians have recognised since ancient times that God is neither male nor female," a spokesperson for the Church said.

  • 2 Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    While stock splits aren't value-creating vehicles per se, these events can allow more investors access to stocks that otherwise have risen to such steep prices that buying even one or two shares may be out of reach. There were several well-known stock splits that took place in 2022, and the current market environment has discounted some of these companies even further. If you're bargain-hunting for wonderful businesses that fit this bill in the 2023 market environment, here are two recent stock-split stocks that are primed to deliver sustainable growth for investors in the next decade and beyond.

  • Why Biden’s 4% buyback tax could boost stock prices and dividends

    The Biden administration’s new stock buyback tax will have little impact on the overall stock market. This tax has set off alarm bells in some corners of Wall Street, on the theory that buybacks were one of the biggest props supporting the past decade’s bull market — and anything weakening that prop could lead to much lower prices. One reason is that the new excise tax — whether 1% or 4% — is applied to net buybacks — repurchases in excess of how many shares the corporation may have issued.