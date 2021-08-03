The shipping company DHL is the first customer for Eviation's electric cargo planes

Joann Muller
·2 min read

Logistics provider DHL Express is adding electric cargo planes to its fleet, becoming the first customer for Eviation, a Seattle-based electric aviation company.

Why it matters: As delivery on demand explodes, shipping and logistics providers like DHL are under pressure to make every mode of their operations more sustainable — aircraft, trucks, last-mile delivery vans, and even their buildings.

  • DHL has committed 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion at today's rate) by 2030 for steps to reduce its CO2 emissions, on its way to a zero emissions target by 2050.

Driving the news: DHL said today it has ordered 12 fully electric Alice cargo planes from Eviation, and expects to take delivery in 2024.

Details: Alice, which can be configured for cargo or passengers, requires 30 minutes or less to charge per flight hour and has a maximum range of about 500 miles.

  • It can be flown by a single pilot and carry up to 2,600 pounds, and can operate in environments where piston and turbine planes are currently used.

  • As with electric automobiles, fewer moving parts means reduced maintenance costs and increased reliability, according to Eviation.

  • Its operating software constantly monitors flight performance to ensure optimal efficiency. A first flight is scheduled for later this year.

What they're saying: “From day one, we set an audacious goal to transform the aviation industry and create a new era with electric aircraft,” says Eviation CEO Omer Bar-Yohay.

  • “Partnering with companies like DHL who are the leaders in sustainable cargo transportation is a testament that the electric era is upon us. This announcement is a significant milestone on our quest to transform the future of flight across the globe.”

What to watch: DHL plans to build several zero emission Alice feeder networks in the U.S., targeting the West Coast and Southeast U.S.

