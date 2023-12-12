Shipping containers for sale in Indiana form home with unbelievable interior. See it
A home made out of something completely unexpected has landed on the real estate market in Indianapolis, Indiana, for $700,000.
Yes, those massive things that Amazon uses when traveling by boat or train. And believe us when we say that the interior is not only what most people wouldn’t expect to see, but is off the chart in terms of sophistication.
The four-bedroom, 3.5-plus bathroom home is 3,200 square feet, making it incredibly spacious, which most wouldn’t expect coming from the fact that they were shipping containers at one point.
“When people come through, it’s just completely different than what they’re expecting,” listing agent Justin Griffith tells Realtor.com. “When you see a shipping container on the back of a truck, it just looks so small; but in all aspects, it’s a really good-sized structure. And then once you cut the walls out of it, you can make it wide open.”
According to the listing, the residence was designed by architect Travis Price and is being used as a vacation rental.
Features include:
Three-car garage
High ceilings
Oversized windows
Natural light
Floating staircase
Open floor plan
Large decks
Finished basement
“From the design and everything, I’m completely enamored with it,” Griffith noted. “I think it’s the coolest thing. I like different, and it’s supermodern and very clean inside. We tried to keep as much of the corrugated steel as we could on the inside, just for the different textures.”
The listing is held by Keller Williams Indy Metro NE.
