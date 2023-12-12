Shipping containers for sale in Indiana form home with unbelievable interior. See it

A home made out of something completely unexpected has landed on the real estate market in Indianapolis, Indiana, for $700,000.

Exterior of the home

Shipping containers.

Cool on the outside, sophisticated on the inside.

Yes, those massive things that Amazon uses when traveling by boat or train. And believe us when we say that the interior is not only what most people wouldn’t expect to see, but is off the chart in terms of sophistication.

Hallway

The four-bedroom, 3.5-plus bathroom home is 3,200 square feet, making it incredibly spacious, which most wouldn’t expect coming from the fact that they were shipping containers at one point.

Kitchen

“When people come through, it’s just completely different than what they’re expecting,” listing agent Justin Griffith tells Realtor.com. “When you see a shipping container on the back of a truck, it just looks so small; but in all aspects, it’s a really good-sized structure. And then once you cut the walls out of it, you can make it wide open.”

Family room

According to the listing, the residence was designed by architect Travis Price and is being used as a vacation rental.

Bedroom

Features include:

Exterior

Three-car garage

High ceilings

Oversized windows

Natural light

Floating staircase

Open floor plan

Large decks

Finished basement

Bathroom

“From the design and everything, I’m completely enamored with it,” Griffith noted. “I think it’s the coolest thing. I like different, and it’s supermodern and very clean inside. We tried to keep as much of the corrugated steel as we could on the inside, just for the different textures.”

Bedroom

The listing is held by Keller Williams Indy Metro NE.

Dining room

