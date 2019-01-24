Is The Shipping Corporation of India Limited (NSE:SCI) Struggling With Its 0.7% Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at The Shipping Corporation of India Limited (NSE:SCI) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. And finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Shipping of India:

0.0068 = ₹733m ÷ (₹145b – ₹38b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Shipping of India has an ROCE of 0.7%.

Is Shipping of India’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. Using our data, Shipping of India’s ROCE appears to be significantly below the 1.5% average in the Shipping industry. This performance is not ideal, as it suggests the company may not be deploying its capital as effectively as some competitors. Regardless of how Shipping of India stacks up against its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms is quite low (especially compared to a bank account). There are potentially more appealing investments elsewhere.

As we can see, Shipping of India currently has an ROCE of 0.7%, less than the 1.0% it reported 3 years ago. This makes us wonder if the business is facing new challenges.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is, after all, simply a snap shot of a single year. How cyclical is Shipping of India? You can see for yourself by looking at this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Shipping of India’s ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Shipping of India has total assets of ₹145b and current liabilities of ₹38b. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 26% of its total assets. This is a modest level of current liabilities, which will have a limited impact on the ROCE.