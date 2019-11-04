What Is Shipping Corporation of India's (NSE:SCI) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Shipping Corporation of India (NSE:SCI) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 48% in the last thirty days. The full year gain of 37% is pretty reasonable, too.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does Shipping Corporation of India's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 29.25 that there is some investor optimism about Shipping Corporation of India. The image below shows that Shipping Corporation of India has a higher P/E than the average (11.4) P/E for companies in the shipping industry.

Its relatively high P/E ratio indicates that Shipping Corporation of India shareholders think it will perform better than other companies in its industry classification. Shareholders are clearly optimistic, but the future is always uncertain. So investors should always consider the P/E ratio alongside other factors, such as whether company directors have been buying shares.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means unless the share price falls, the P/E will increase in a few years. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.

Shipping Corporation of India's earnings per share fell by 54% in the last twelve months. And over the longer term (3 years) earnings per share have decreased 50% annually. This could justify a low P/E.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does Shipping Corporation of India's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

Shipping Corporation of India has net debt worth a very significant 135% of its market capitalization. This level of debt justifies a relatively low P/E, so remain cognizant of the debt, if you're comparing it to other stocks.

The Verdict On Shipping Corporation of India's P/E Ratio

Shipping Corporation of India trades on a P/E ratio of 29.2, which is above its market average of 13.4. With meaningful debt and a lack of recent earnings growth, the market has high expectations that the business will earn more in the future. What is very clear is that the market has become significantly more optimistic about Shipping Corporation of India over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 19.8 back then to 29.2 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.