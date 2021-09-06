Shipping industry proposes levy to speed up zero carbon future

FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: A container ship unloads at the Matautu port in the Samoan capital of Apia
Jonathan Saul
·2 min read

By Jonathan Saul

LONDON (Reuters) - Leading shipping associations have proposed creating a global levy on carbon emissions from ships to help speed up the industry's efforts to go greener.

With about 90% of world trade transported by sea, global shipping accounts for nearly 3% of the world's CO2 emissions and the sector is under growing pressure to get cleaner.

For the first time, the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) and Intercargo jointly proposed a levy based on mandatory contributions by ships trading globally, exceeding 5,000 gross tonnage, for each tonne of CO2 emitted.

The money collected would go into a climate fund that would be used to deploy bunkering infrastructure in ports around the world to supply cleaner fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia, according to the proposal.

"What shipping needs is a truly global market-based measure like this that will reduce the price gap between zero-carbon fuels and conventional fuels," ICS Secretary General Guy Platten said.

The proposal was submitted on Friday to the UN's shipping agency, the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

An IMO spokesperson said all proposals were welcome and would be up for discussion later this year, adding that "proposals on market-based measures are in line with the initial IMO GHG (greenhouse gas) strategy".

The IMO will hold an intersessional working group meeting scheduled for late October, ahead of a late-November session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee, which will address issues including carbon-reduction efforts.

The European Commission in July proposed adding shipping to the bloc's carbon market, targeting an industry that had for more than a decade avoided the EU's system of pollution charges.

The ICS said "piecemeal" approaches such as the EU's proposal would significantly complicate "the conduct of maritime trade".

(Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Qualcomm says it will supply chip for new Renault electric vehicle

    San Diego, California-based Qualcomm, the world's biggest supplier of key semiconductors in mobile phones, has been expanding into vehicles with chips that can power dashboards and infotainment systems at the same time. The company earlier this year announced a deal with General Motors Co to use Qualcomm chips. Qualcomm said Monday that Renault's Mégane E-TECH Electric will use its chips to power the vehicle's infotainment system using software from Alphabet Inc's Google, Qualcomm's longtime partner in the Android phone market.

  • UBS Hedge Fund May Offer Direct Access to China Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- A UBS Group AG hedge fund unit is considering giving investors direct access to its China strategy, after it navigated through a raft of regulatory interventions that threw doubt on the country’s investment potential. The strategy has booked double-digit gains this year, with “very positive” returns in both July and August, said Kevin Russell, New York-based chief investment officer of the $9.6 billion UBS O’Connor unit. He declined to give precise performance numbers or say wheth

  • Dollar shakes off jobs report blues in big central bank week

    The U.S. dollar on Monday clawed back some of the losses sustained after last week's poor U.S. jobs report, helped by firmer U.S. Treasury yields in a big week for major central banks. But the weak jobs report did not spark a new wave of dollar selling on Monday as the greenback spent the Asian session pushing higher against its rivals, prompting some major currencies including the euro and the Australian dollar to move back to pre-Friday jobs report levels. Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields firming to more than one-week highs also boosted the dollar.

  • Brooks: Minnesota school boards are at the breaking point

    The school boards are breaking. It was always a thankless job. Serving on a school board means long nights, endless meetings and votes that hit your neighbors right in the heart or wallet. Their children. Their taxes. Their future. Then came the pandemic, and a thankless job turned joyless. "I used to tell people that the most rewarding thing that I do is the service to my community and to our ...

  • China Evergrande bonds suspended as prices slump

    Bonds issued by heavily indebted developer China Evergrande Group plunged on Monday on growing investor worries over the company's ability to pay its debts, prompting China's stock exchanges to halt trading. The Shanghai Stock Exchange said in a statement that it had temporarily suspended trading in China Evergrande Group's 6.98% July 2022 corporate bond following "abnormal fluctuations." The exchange had also suspended trading in the bond on Friday.

  • Weaponizing Carbon Dioxide In The 21st Century

    Just as oil became a geopolitical weapon in the 21st century, carbon dioxide is set to become a geopolitical weapon in the 21st century

  • Shanghai Suspends Key Approval on Route to Offshore Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Officials in China’s financial capital of Shanghai are closing a route used for decades by companies operating in the technology sector to draw foreign investment.Startups that have recently applied to Shanghai’s National Development and Reform Commission for permission to inject money into affiliated entities incorporated in places like the Cayman Islands are being turned away, according to people familiar with the matter. Such outbound direct investment is one common way Chinese

  • Aluminum Jumps as Guinea Coup Attempt Fuels Supply Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Aluminum climbed to the highest in more than a decade as political unrest in Guinea fueled concerns over supply of the raw material needed to make the metal.A unit of the military seized power and suspended the constitution, with head of special forces, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, urging the army to back him. That rattled global aluminum markets Monday -- prices in London notched a fresh 10-year high and futures in China climbed to the highest since 2006 -- as the political instabil

  • Dow Jones Futures: Why The Market Rally Is So Strong; Tesla Holds Buy Point Despite Bad News

    The market rally rumbled higher last week, with growth stocks racing. Tesla held a buy point amid bad news. PayPal, Amazon are among stocks finding key support.

  • Water near where California family died tests positive for harmful algae, area closes for 'unknown hazards'

    U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of the trails and recreation area near where a family was found dead through Sept. 26.

  • A family of wild boars organized a cage breakout of 2 piglets, demonstrating high levels of intelligence and empathy

    Scientists said female boar strategically targetted wooden logs that blocked the cage trap's doors at a nature reserve in the Czech Republic.

  • How Lake Tahoe was spared devastation from the Caldor fire

    Officials credited aggressive firefighting, improved weather conditions and past efforts to prepare for wildfire with saving the resort town.

  • Endangered garter snakes find refuge at San Francisco airport

    The airport has set aside and fenced in 180 acres just for the endangered animals.

  • Hurricane Larry forecast to bring 'life-threatening surf and rip current conditions' to East Coast

    Hurricane Larry, which is growing in the central Atlantic and could reach Category 4 strength Saturday, could hit Bermuda and, possibly, Newfoundland.

  • Divers identify broken pipeline as source of Gulf oil spill

    Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida have identified the apparent source as one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and broken open. Talos Energy, the Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, said in a statement issued Sunday evening that the busted pipeline does not belong to them. The company said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and federal agencies to coordinate the response and identify the owner of the ruptured pipeline.

  • I tried the buzzed-about ‘laundry egg’ that one reviewer called the ‘wave of the future’ for doing laundry. Here’s what it’s like to use.

    Not only does laundry for our family of four consume at least half an hour of every day — on some days I run more than two full loads of laundry — but I also know that it’s bad for the environment. Every time I run a load, I use a laundry pod — or three, depending on how large the load is. The Ecoegg is a laundry system that replaces your need for laundry detergent or pods by using reusable mineral pellets encased in a recyclable plastic egg (one pellet-filled egg is good for 70 washes) to clean clothes, in a way that is reportedly both eco-friendly and saves you a lot of money on detergent, the company notes.

  • How a Tahoe refuge saved owls, coyotes and raccoons from wildfire

    Wildfires take a devastating toll on local animals. A Lake Tahoe refuge made sure its creatures didn’t suffer the same fate An owl rescued from Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center recuperates at a bird sanctuary. Photograph: Don Preisler/Photo by Don Preisler Greg Erfani watched the flames grow bigger and bigger as they crept toward Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, the animal refuge he helps run in South Lake Tahoe. He feared not only for himself but for the menagerie of raccoons, coyotes, owls and porcupi

  • After this desert city faced dry taps, California rushed through emergency water funding

    Officials in Needles feared the city could go dry but state officials have come through with a $2 million bailout.

  • Evacuation orders are lifted in South Lake Tahoe as crews keep Caldor fire reined in

    Thousands of firefighters made steady progress battling the Caldor and Dixie fires, which stretch across swaths of Northern California.

  • Hurricane Larry still strong, swells may be 'life-threatening' for U.S., Canada

    The U.S. and Atlantic Canada could see 'life-threatening' conditions from the significant swells caused by Hurricane Larry.