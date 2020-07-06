Shipping & Logistics Marketplace FR8Star Announces Remarkable Growth & New Features for Shippers, Carriers, and Brokers

LINCOLN, Neb., July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FR8Star, a trusted online marketplace specializing in oversize heavy equipment hauling, announces 269% growth from September 2019 to June 2020. This increase is due in part to substantial new developments introduced on the FR8Star platform throughout that period. More than $5.5 million in freight loads have been billed through FR8Star so far in 2020, and with an increasing number of loads generated each week, there has never been a better time for brokers and carriers to join the FR8Star network and start bidding on loads.

Sandhills Global is the technology company behind FR8Star, and the FR8Star platform is fully integrated with Sandhills' numerous trade sites across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries, as well as Sandhills' auction platforms AuctionTime.com, Equipmentfacts.com, and HiBid.com. Whenever a buyer purchases an item through a Sandhills site, it can be automatically posted to a FR8Star load board, giving brokers and carriers an opportunity to enter bids and ensure customers obtain the best possible shipping rates. Customer seeking haulage estimates receive them in as little as 30 seconds.

New FR8Star Developments

The FR8Star platform is continually updated. Recent additions include a Broker Tier System, which designates Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond tiers to brokers based on shipper reviews and ratings, SAFER government data, and internal FR8Star audits. There is also the new Automated Broker and Carrier Quality Control system, which ensures that only brokers and carriers with valid operating status, insurance, and bonds are permitted to bid on loads.

Other updates include email and text notification enhancements to help shippers track loads, a simplified process for entering information about assets requiring shipping, and new broker and carrier tools enabling fast and accurate all-in bids.

About Sandhills Global

Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the trucking, agriculture, construction, heavy equipment, aviation, and technology industries. MachineryTrader.com, TractorHouse.com, and TruckPaper.com are among Sandhills' many industry trade platforms. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

