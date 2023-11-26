Shipping operators in Alderney and Sark urged to check licences

Some shipping operators are being warned their licences could soon expire

Passenger and cargo ship operators in Alderney and Sark are being urged to check their shipping licences.

The Office of Guernsey's Lieutenant-Governor, the licensing authority, said the licences of nine operators, covering 17 vessels, were due to expire at the end of this year.

It has advised all operators to apply to renew them now if necessary.

By law, almost all passenger and cargo shipping services to and from Alderney and Sark must have a current licence.

Secretary to the Lieutenant-Governor Major Marco Ciotti said: "Some of the licences that operators currently hold will expire on 31 December, so now is the time to check your licence and see if you need to apply for a new one.

"It is a simple process and there is no charge involved."

