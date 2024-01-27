Shiprock man faces federal assault charge over incident in early January

A Shiprock man is facing an assault charge in federal court in connection with an incident that took place earlier this year on the Navajo Nation in San Juan County.

Tyrell Jordan Benally, 25, a member of the Navajo Nation, assaulted a woman on or about Jan. 1, leaving her with serious injuries, according to a statement issued by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico.

Benally was ordered to remain behind bars until his trial. He faces up to 10 years in prison, if convicted of the charge.

According to court records, Benally pleaded guilty earlier this year to a misdemeanor battery charge stemming from an Aug. 13, 2023, incident. In late 2022, he pleaded guilty to a 2020 felony charge of aggravated battery against a person in his home.

The case was investigated by the Farmington resident agency of the FBI’s Albuquerque field office with assistance from the Navajo Police Department and the Department of Criminal Investigations.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Tyrell Jordan Benally faces up to 10 years in prison on assault charge