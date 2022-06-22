Shiprock man found guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon

FARMINGTON — A federal jury on June 17 found a Shiprock man guilty of an assault charge filed in 2020 after he was accused of stabbing a woman several times.

Christopher Kee, 48, was convicted of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm by the jury in federal court in Albuquerque, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

The news release states that a grand jury indicted Kee on May 25.

In an affidavit in support of a criminal complaint, during an argument in April 2020 at Kee's house located north of Shiprock, he threw the female onto the bed and charged at her when she tried to get up.

The woman kicked Kee in the genitals, the affidavit states.

He retrieved his pocketknife and stabbed the woman several times in various places on her body then punched and kicked her several times.

After seeing how much she was bleeding from her abdomen, he poured sugar on the wound and applied pressure to stop the bleeding, according to the court document.

The document states that he slapped her when she cried out in pain.

When he was not looking, she ran out of the house then ran to a highway where she stopped a motorist who transported her to Northern Navajo Medical Center in Shiprock, where she received treatment.

Kee could face up to 10 years in prison, according to the news release.

He will remain in custody as he awaits a sentencing hearing, which has not been scheduled.

