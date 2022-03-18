Shiprock man gets 14 years in prison for sexual abuse of child

FARMINGTON — A Shiprock man has been sentenced in Albuquerque federal court for two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a 14-year-old boy.

Bryan Bull, 40, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on March 15, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release.

Bull, along with Jeremiah Jim, of Teec Nos Pos, Arizona, were initially charged with six counts of aggravated sexual abuse and aiding and abetting on Sept. 10, 2020, according to court records.

The news release states that Bull pleaded guilty in federal court on Aug. 30, 2021 to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor in Indian Country.

According to the plea agreement, Bull admitted to engaging in sexual acts with the boy on June 3, 2019 in Shiprock.

He also admitted that he forced the boy to engage in the sexual activities.

The other charges against Bull were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to court documents.

When released from prison, Bull will have five years of supervised release.

Jim, 32, pleaded guilty on April 5, 2021 to two counts of aggravated sexual assault and was sentenced on Oct. 27, 2021 to 24 years in federal prison.

He admitted in a plea agreement that he used intimidation and force on the boy to engage in sexual acts on the same date in 2019 and at the same location.

Like Bull, the additional charges filed against Jim were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Jim will have seven years of supervised release after his prison term.

Both men will have to register as sex offenders after being released from prison as part of their conditions of release.

Noel Lyn Smith covers the Navajo Nation for The Daily Times. She can be reached at 505-564-4636 or by email at nsmith@daily-times.com.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Shiprock man gets 14 years in prison for sexual abuse of boy