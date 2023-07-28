Shiprock man sentenced to 15-years after pleading guilty to drug, firearms charges

A Shiprock man has been sentenced to a 15-year prison term after pleading guilty to a variety of drugs and firearms charges in federal court.

Jason E. Begay, 42, was arrested on Nov. 14, 2022, after Navajo Nation police officers found a black handgun and multiple plastic bags containing what was determined to be methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico. The combined weight of the bags was 6.8 pounds, the release states.

Begay admitted to possessing the firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, as well as to being a felon who knew it was illegal for him to possess a firearm or ammunition, according to the release.

On Jan. 24, Begay pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams of methamphetamine, being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, possession with intent to distribute 500 grams and more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of such crime, the release states.

After he finishes his prison term, Begay will face five years of supervised release.

Support local journalism with a digital subscription: http://bit.ly/2I6TU0e.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Shiprock resident Jason Begay was arrested by Navajo police in 2022