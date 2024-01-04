Shiprock man sentenced to more than 2 years for assaulting child

A Shiprock man who pleaded guilty in August to assaulting a child four years ago has been sentenced to more than two years in federal prison.

Myron Benally, 39, was sentenced to a term of two years and three months after pleading guilty on Aug. 18 to assault resulting in serious bodily injury, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Mexico.

Benally, a member of the Navajo Nation, assaulted a 13-month-old infant at his girlfriend’s home while she was at work on June 27, 2019, according to court documents, leaving the child with a broken arm and other injuries.

Benally will be subject to three years of probation upon being released from prison, according to the release.

The FBI’s Albuquerque field office investigated the case, along with the Navajo Police Department and the Department of Criminal Investigations.

This article originally appeared on Farmington Daily Times: Myron Benally, 39, pleaded guilty to assault charge on Aug. 18