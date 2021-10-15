Ships backed up outside US ports pumping out pollutants as they idle

Gabrielle Canon in Los Angeles
·6 min read

Dozens of behemoth cargo ships adorned with tall stacks of brightly colored containers still dot the coastline off southern California. Part of a shipping bottleneck plaguing US ports, the ships – their diesel-fueled engines always ablaze – are also pumping out pollutants as they idle, anchored off-shore.

The clogged supply chain has been described as an economic calamity as the delayed cargo caused shortages in common goods and drove consumer prices higher. But environmentalists and public health advocates are concerned it’s also turning into a climate catastrophe.

The container ships awaiting entry are compounding the levels of contaminants that have long come from the ports and that impact the local environment, coastal communities and ambitious carbon targets needed to curb the worst effects of climate change. With the holiday shopping frenzy just around the corner, there are now concerns the problem may get worse before it gets better.

“The conversation right now is really focused on supply chain backlog and refilling the shelves with products – but that’s not the whole story,” said Madeline Rose, the climate campaign director for Pacific Environment, a climate advocacy organization that has been pushing for retailers to switch to clean energy shipping.

An essential part of the economy, the ports bring in 40% of goods shipped to the US and ship out 30% of its exports, according to state records. The freight system, which includes the trucks, trains and planes that help distribute goods brought over on ships, also generates $9bn in tax revenues for the state and is responsible for a full third of the state’s economy. But it comes at a high cost. The system is also responsible for nearly half of California’s air pollution.

The Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles, two of the nation’s busiest, create more than 100 tons a day of smog and other cancer-causing contaminants that choke local communities – rivaling roughly 6m cars on the roads across the region each day.

And that was before the backlog.

In previous years, ships could enter the port and receive a berth immediately but for more than a year now, the ports have been packed, leaving between 40 and 60 ships at anchor awaiting entry. In September, the number got into the 70s.

In June, the Port of Los Angeles announced that it processed more than 10m container units over the previous 12-month period, the first port in the western hemisphere to do so. In May alone, the port brought in more than 1m – the most ever seen in its 114-year history. And more is on the way. The port uses a digital technology platform called the Port Optimizer to predict incoming cargo volume months in advance. It shows “significant volume headed our way throughout this year and into 2022”, the Port of Los Angeles executive director, Gene Seroka, said in a statement.

Diesel-powered

While the ships are anchored off-shore they use their auxiliary engines, typically run on diesel fuel, to power essential on-board functions, including refrigeration, lighting and their instruments. This has “substantial implications for portside communities from increased particulate matter (PM) emissions, as well as contributions to smog-forming oxides of nitrogen (NOx)”, according to the California Air Resources Board, which released a report on the problem in June.

Nick Vyas, the executive director of the University of Southern California’s Center for Global Supply Chain Management, said: “We have created a lifestyle where you can click away whatever you want and you can place an order,” but added that behind this convenience are complex supply systems.

The Biden administration announced on Wednesday that it had developed a plan with the Port of Los Angeles to begin operating 24/7 to process the ships faster in an effort to help ease congestion in the backlogged supply chain.

While this may ease congestion on the coast, it won’t have as much of an effect on limiting emissions. “It’s going to take the bubble from the port and move it inland,” Vyas said.

Shipping containers are unloaded in Los Angeles in April.
Shipping containers are unloaded in Los Angeles in April. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

“From the pollution standpoint that may make things worse,” said David Pettit, a senior attorney with the National Resources Defense Council (NDRC), an environmental advocacy group. Roughly 40% of the cargo coming into the ports doesn’t land locally. It is loaded on to diesel trucks that drive it to diesel trains to be trekked off to destinations across the country.

“The communities nearest the port and along the truck routes that serve the port are mostly low-income communities of color,” Pettit added. “They are taking the brunt of the pollution burden while all of us are benefiting from cheap flat-screen TVs from China or Korea or whatever is in those containers.”

For years, frontline communities near the ports have fought for cleaner air. Nearby neighborhoods in Wilmington, San Pedro and West Long Beach have elevated rates of asthma and the area’s highest risks of cancer, even as the ports worked to cut emissions. The poor air quality in some LA county communities also increased fatalities from Covid, with deaths up to 60% higher than areas with better air, according to a study from UCLA. Meanwhile, southern California saw one of the smoggiest years in decades in 2020, according to reporting in the Los Angeles Times.

[Communities of color] are taking the brunt of the pollution burden while all of us are benefiting from cheap flat-screen TVs

David Pettit

The ports have adopted collaborative plans to curb emissions set goals to establish zero-emission cargo-handling equipment by 2030 but legislators and advocates are pushing for more action.

Los Angeles city council member Nithya Ramanintroduced a resolution 5 October calling on top importers with ships coming into the San Pedro Port Complex to commit to using zero-emissions ships by 2030. The resolution also requires new plans from the city and state to create infrastructure that decarbonizes shipping lanes across the California coast.

“Our low-income communities of color living near ports are suffering from higher rates of childhood asthma, cancer, and more, and we simply do not have time to waste to reverse the damage” said Raman in a statement.

Representative Michelle Steel, who referred to the anchored ships as “an environmental and public health crisis”, also introduced a bill to ban cargo ships from anchoring off the coast near her district.

As part of a so-called “Ship It Zero” campaign, organizations are applying pressure on major retail companies like Amazon, Target and Walmart to commit to using 100% clean energy shipping by 2030.

Advocates expect the first non-fossil-fueled ships to set sail in the next three to four years but ships typically have a three-decade lifespan so those being built today could still be in use by 2050.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • LeBron James just made a big bet on the future of the gym

    LeBron James is backing at-home fitness player Tonal.

  • Escaped zebra found dead in Maryland, two others still at large

    One of three escaped zebras in Maryland was found dead, according to Prince George’s County Department of Environment.

  • A fish story that goes back millions of years: Kansas fisherman lands huge alligator gar

    A Kansas fisherman caught a rare predatory fish. Experts are wondering how the Alligator Gar, never seen in the state, got into one of its rivers.

  • This Company is Reinventing the Wheel and Ditching the Rubber Tire

    Global Air Cylinder Wheels (GACW), an Arizona-based startup, has literally reinvented the wheel. They developed a new type of wheel that ditches the need for pollutive rubber tires. Many companies have tried to create new tire solutions, such as Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) possibly moving toward airless tires on its Model 3, but none have succeeded so far. The so-called Air Suspension Wheel (ASW) is the brainchild of serial inventor and structural dynamic engineer Dr. Zoltan Kemeny. The patented ASW is

  • Moon dust: Greenland's recipe for saving Planet Earth

    Among the glaciers and turquoise fjords of southwestern Greenland, a mining company is betting rock similar to the one the Apollo missions brought back from the moon can address some of Planet Earth's climate change problems. "This rock was created in the early days in the formation of our planet," says geologist Anders Norby-Lie, who began exploring anorthosite at the remote mountain landscape in Greenland nine years ago. The government elected in April has placed it at the centre of its efforts to promote Greenland as environmentally responsible and even the U.S. space agency NASA has taken note.

  • Nearly 100 rattlesnakes removed from underneath California home

    Director of Sonoma County Reptile Rescue Al Wolf discovered nearly 100 rattlesnakes underneath a Santa Rosa, California, home this month.

  • Why did these cute river otters die? A Florida zoo just disclosed the toxic cause

    Experts now know what caused the death of two adorable otters last month at Brevard Zoo in Melbourne.

  • La Niña is back: What does this mean for our winter weather?

    The La Niña climate pattern is one of the main drivers of weather in the U.S. and around the world, especially in late fall, winter and early spring.

  • Smithsonian National Zoo Announces the Birth of 5 Adorable Cheetah Cubs: 'Very Rewarding'

    Five-year-old Rosalie gave birth to the quintuplets Tuesday morning at the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal, Va.

  • Feral hogs spotted in Canada national park for first time

    Wild pigs seen in Alberta’s Elk Island national park, raising fears they will cause damage to sensitive ecosystems The pigs were introduced to Canada’s Prairies in the 1990s by farmers, but have proved impossible to control once they escape the confines of a farm. Photograph: Rebecca Santana/AP Feral hogs have been spotted in a Canadian national park for the first time, raising fears that the wild pigs – which in recent years have rampaged across North America – will cause damage to sensitive ec

  • The Difference Between Farm-Raised and Wild-Caught Seafood

    Each type has its pros and cons for your health and the environment.

  • What climate change and sea level rise will do to American cities

    Research by the nonprofit Climate Central shows how the tide will rise in some of the world’s cities if global warming is doubled beyond the 1.5°C goal set forth in the Paris climate agreement. That doubling will happen within 100 years if nations don’t act to combat climate change.

  • Lake Tahoe water level hits four-year low as drought pummels tourist spot

    Level is expected to fall below lake’s rim this week, cutting off major water source for Truckee River Lake Tahoe in February. Its low water level is ‘a sign of change at the lake’, says a researcher. Photograph: Ty O’Neil/Sopa Images/Rex/Shutterstock Lake Tahoe’s water level dropped to a four-year low on Tuesday as gusty winds and the impacts of California’s devastating drought hit the popular tourist destination. After days of high winds increased evaporation rates, water levels fell to the ba

  • Montana elk hunters kill grizzly bear in self-defense

    Hunters in Montana claim to have killed a grizzly bear recently in self-defense as they processed an elk carcass in the backcountry.

  • The Natural Gas Outlook Is Scary. Coal’s Is Even Scarier.

    A recent boom in oil and gas prices, along with severe weather, is making the mix of energy sources in the U.S. more expensive, volatile, and pollution-heavy.

  • More electric pickup trucks are coming to market. The question now is who will buy them?

    Several new electric pickup trucks and SUVs are coming to the market in the next few months, raising hopes they will help tip the scales in favor of electric vehicles by offering people their desired style.

  • Hong Kong seizes smuggled Australian lobsters amid China ban

    Hong Kong and mainland authorities have seized about $540,000 worth of smuggled Australian lobsters believed to be bound for the mainland, after China restricted imports of the crustacean amid escalating tensions with Australia. Hong Kong authorities said at a news conference Friday that its customs and Chinese law enforcement agencies confiscated about 5,300 kilograms (11,650 pounds) of lobsters and arrested 13 people. The seizure came after a recent surge in the import volume of Australian lobsters to Hong Kong, after China imposed an unofficial ban on the imports late last year.

  • Cummins Can Give Tesla a Run for Its Money as an EV Company

    Diesel-engine powerhouse Cummins announced Thursday the production of its 100th battery-electric bus built with a partner.

  • Large African cat escapes owner, prowls Detroit suburb

    A large cat native to Africa is on the loose in a suburb north of Detroit after escaping from its owner. The caracal was reported missing around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday in Royal Oak, authorities said. It was among four big cats held in cages that allowed them to go in and out of the owner’s garage.

  • La Nina Arrives, Threatening to Stoke Droughts and Roil Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A weather-roiling La Nina appears to have emerged across the equatorial Pacific, setting the stage for worsening droughts in California and South America, frigid winters in parts of the U.S. and Japan and greater risks for the world’s already strained energy and food supplies.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Rich and Powerful Are Stashing $500 Billion in This Tax HavenWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Loo