Ships Re-Route to India as Political Unrest Slows Sri Lanka Port

Ann Koh and Anusha Ondaatjie
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka’s political turmoil is prompting some shipping lines to detour to Indian ports instead of calling at Colombo, one of the key supply-chain hubs in Asia.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Political protests and a lack of fuel have slowed the number of trucks available to transport containers of textiles and other goods between Colombo’s terminals and supply chains, according to freight forwarders and analysts. That’s created a growing backlog of boxes at the port that shipping companies want to avoid, they said.

Container shipping companies often make a stop at Colombo on Sri Lanka’s west coast to pick up or offload cargo while sailing on routes from Asia to Europe. However, a steady flow of container volume has headed to India’s ports in the past month, according to Christian Roeloffs, the founder of logistics services platform Container xChange.

“Colombo has had to witness major cargo diversion to Indian ports,” said Roeloffs. “Given the foreign exchange crunch and fuel scarcity, the ports of Sri Lanka have seen a major setback in trade operations.”

Officials disputed any major disruptions at the port.

“The Colombo port is running smoothly,” said Upul Jayatissa, managing director of Sri Lanka Ports Authority. “Trucking, deliveries all are normal.”

The port issued a joint statement with container terminal operators and ship agents earlier in the week to reassure shipping companies that operations are being carried out without interruption. Trucks are being prioritized for fuel, although some imported cargoes face delays clearing customs due to the shortage of foreign currency, the statement said.

Sri Lanka has been facing its worst financial crisis of the country’s independent history, with shortages of everything from food to oil. Fuel supplies are so low that the government told citizens not to queue for gasoline at filling stations. The nation has been trying to come up with cash to pay for oil that’s been sitting on tankers off its coast.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Bankrupt Sri Lanka Takes Russia Oil as Fuel Crisis Persists

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka is receiving Russian crude oil that it will use to make fuel as the bankrupt nation faces crippling shortages of everything from gasoline to diesel. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to ChinaThe Russian grade of Siberian Light wi

  • Instacart to Slow Hiring to Focus on Profitability Ahead of IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Grocery delivery startup Instacart Inc. is planning to slow the pace of hiring as it prepares for an initial public offering, focusing instead on profitability.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Latest: US Slams Putin’s Food-for-Sanctions Relief PlanFord Beats Tesla to the Punch With First Electric F-150 DeliveryTop Gun: Maverick's F-18 Flights Cost New Tom Cruise Film $11,374 an HourRare Ship-to-Ship Transfers Keep Oil Moving From Russia to China“We hired more than 1,500 people over

  • Unacademy tells employees to focus on profitability at all costs to 'survive the winter'

    Unacademy, one of the high-profile Indian startups, has urged its employees to learn how to work under constraint and focus on reaching profitability as the SoftBank and Tiger Global-backed online learning platform predicts a dry funding spell across the industry for as long as 18 months. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, which has raised over $800 million and was valued at $3.44 billion in its most recent financing round in August, “always raised more money than what was needed” to “continuously experiment and grow our platform without worrying about when we will run out of money,” wrote co-founder and chief executive Gaurav Munjal in an email to the staff on Wednesday. Munjal said he anticipates scarcity in funding for 12 to 18 months.

  • G7 can spearhead climate fight by agreeing to phase out coal, Germany says

    BERLIN (Reuters) -The Group of Seven countries can spearhead the fight against climate change and accelerate a pivot away from fossil fuels by agreeing to phase out coal power generation, Germany's economy minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday. Habeck was speaking as G7 energy, climate and environment ministers were set to wrangle over how to keep climate change goals on track at talks overshadowed by spiralling energy costs and fuel supply worries sparked by the war in Ukraine. The conflict triggered a scramble among some countries to buy more non-Russian fossil fuels and burn coal to cut their reliance on Russian supplies, raising fears that the crisis could undermine efforts to fight climate change.

  • EU agrees common purchase of vaccine, antiviral against monkeypox: paper

    The European Union has decided on common purchasing of a vaccine and antiviral to fight the outbreak of monkeypox, a virus endemic in Africa and usually rare in other places, Sweden's vaccine coordinator said on Friday. "After several meetings it has been decided that we will buy both vaccine and an antiviral treatment," Swedish daily Dagens Nyheter quoted coordinator Richard Bergstrom as saying. The paper said the EU would buy Bavarian Nordic's Imvanex and Tecovirimat from Siga Technologies in the United States.

  • Putin’s Mariupol Massacre is one of the 21st century’s worst war crimes

    The Battle of Mariupol is over and Russia is busy proclaiming the liberation of the city. In reality, Mariupol has been murdered.

  • Op-Ed: When will the costs of war force peace in Ukraine?

    As long as Putin believes Russia's military and treasury can outlast Ukraine's, he has an incentive to wage a war of attrition. NATO could counter this incentive.

  • Swiss move to seize assets of ex-Ukrainian leader's ally

    ZURICH (Reuters) -The Swiss government plans to seize more than 100 million Swiss francs' ($104 million) worth of assets from an associate of Ukraine's former president, Viktor Yanukovich, who was deposed in 2014, it said on Wednesday. The proceedings concern assets of Yuriy Ivanyushchenko and his family that were frozen after Ukraine's 2014 revolution, it in a statement, stressing the move was unrelated to sanctions that Bern imposed against Russians this year. The finance ministry will now ask the Federal Administrative Court to approve confiscating the assets so that they can be returned to Ukraine, the government said.

  • Putin will not dictate Ukraine peace terms: Scholz

    Russia will not win its war in Ukraine and President Vladimir Putin must not dictate the terms of any peace agreement, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday. After failing to seize Ukraine's capital Kyiv or its second city Kharkiv in its three-month-old war, Russian forces are trying to wrest full control of the eastern Donbas region and have also advanced in the south despite stiff Ukrainian resistance and tough Western sanctions on Moscow. "Putin must not win his war, and I am convinced he will not win," Scholz said in a speech at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.

  • Elon Musk Sounds an Alarm on Italy, Hong Kong, South Korea

    Tesla's CEO, the world's richest man, is increasingly commenting, and acting, on matters of global concern.

  • German chancellor says world at ‘turning point’ amid war in Ukraine

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “turning point” for the world on Thursday, accusing Russian Vladimir Putin of trying to upend the system of international cooperation. Scholz’s remarks were made at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he referenced the book “The Magic Mountain.” In the work, the protagonist…

  • "Goodfellas" actor Ray Liotta dies at age 67

    Actor Ray Liotta, known for his roles in "Goodfellas" and "Field of Dreams," died in his sleep at the age of 67. CBS News' Jim Axelrod has more.

  • Intel selects first construction companies for $20 billion chip projects in Ohio

    Intel has chosen the first batch of construction companies to manage its $20 billion project in Licking County.

  • Gas prices have soared so high that the US is now seeing demand destruction ahead of the summer driving season

    The average gallon of gas in the US hit a record high of $4.59 on Tuesday, about 51% higher than a year ago.

  • Tech war: China's semiconductor heartland woos foreign investors as US pushes for supply chain decoupling

    China's coastal Jiangsu province, a key chip manufacturing hub, will host a special online event to encourage foreign semiconductor design firms to partner with local peers, as the country moves to strengthen its industrial ties with the outside world amid US efforts to reduce China's role in the global chip supply chain. The online seminar, scheduled for next month, is designed to promote international cooperation between local semiconductor firms and their Asian, European and US counterparts,

  • Tesla 'ambushed' a worker with an arbitration clause, judge rules, so now it has to fight her sexual harassment claim in court

    Tesla worker Jessica Barraza compared the carmaker's Fremont factory to a "frat house" in a sexual harassment complaint against the company.

  • Can any amount of upgrading make people love the office?

    As covid-19 has become less of a threat in recent months, companies have tried different ways to get people back to the office. It’s not enough to make people like the office—or even show up to it. JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon—previously one of the CEOs most insistent on return to the office—said in a May investor letter (pdf) that 40% of the bank’s staff would likely mix office time with home working from now on, and another 10% “in very specific roles” will likely work from home full time.

  • SECURE Act 2.0 Passes House, Signaling Massive Retirement Savings and Investment Policy Shift

    On March 29, the House of Representatives voted 414-5 in favor of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act of 2022. If passed by the Senate, and then signed into law by President Joe Biden, the act could...

  • Gen Z and millennials are enjoying the biggest pay raises amid Great Resignation

    Younger workers are seeing big pay increases during the Great Resignation, with Gen Z getting a 19.9% bump last year.

  • Elon Musk sued by Twitter shareholder, alleging that he manipulated the company's stock price with his tweets following the buyout agreement

    A Twitter investor said in a lawsuit that Elon Musk tweets about spam bots were effectively market manipulation.