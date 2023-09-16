Shipshewana man charged in fatal wreck

Sep. 15—PLYMOUTH — A Shipshewana man is facing three felony charges in connection with a fatal crash which took place Sunday in Marshall County.

Arturo Mendez Luviano, 45, has been charged with criminal recklessness a level 5 felony, aggressive driving a level 5 felony and operating while intoxicated, according to a news release from the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

"An initial case report has been completed and was forwarded to the Marshall County Prosecutors Office," said Lt. Detective Les McFarland in the release. "Physical evidence at the scene showed that Luviano was driving his vehicle northbound in the southbound lanes of U.S. 31 prior to the collision."

The crash took place at U.S. 31 and 11th Road, and Luviano was arrested the following day and taken to the Marshall County Jail.

One of the victims in the collision, Riley H. Duerstock, 21, Batesville, succumbed to the injuries that she received as a result of the vehicle collision. Duerstock was engaged to the driver of the other vehicle involved, Jarrod "JC" Nichols, 24, Milan, who is an active police officer with the Aurora Police Department in southern Indiana.

"Nichols is still hospitalized for extensive injuries as a result of the collision," McFarland added.

The next scheduled court date for Luviano is Sept. 27 in Marshall County Superior Court 1.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.