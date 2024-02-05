Shipshewana welcomes shoppers for annual Pajama Day Sales

Feb. 4—SHIPSHEWANA — On Saturday morning, as is the case once a year each year, you could wear your PJ's and shop in downtown Shipshewana.

Pajama Day Sales ran from 6-10 a.m., with many downtown businesses taking part. People from across northern Indiana showed up in pajamas, some with costume PJs even — Minnie Mouse, the Ooompa Loompas from "Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factory," and others.

"Pajama Day Sale has become a Shipshewana tradition and we love seeing multi-generational families clad in PJ's gathering around a table and showing off their purchases, or watching life-long friends meeting up for a 'girls getaway' sleepover at a local hotel ... greeting each other with hugs, and spending time 'catching up' while searching for their purchases," according to promotional material from visitshipshewana.com.

Twila Helvie, Columbia City, took part once again, saying the event was "a lot of fun" as she browsed at the Shipshewana Craft Barn.

"This is my annual event for every year," she added.

Ashley Hollenbach has worked at Shipshewana Craft Barn for seven years, including being on hand for 2023's event.

"It's going great," she said after 9 a.m. "We've had a good day. I saw someone in Lightning McQueen pajamas."

Brandi Krause, a manager at the Blue Gate Restaurant and Theater, said the day was going well.

"They all come in at the last minute and they get their shopping done, then they get their belly full for breakfast," she said.

Monique Ellison is an assistant manager at the Marathon station in downtown Shipshewana. She said that, typically during the event, the store is busy by around 5:30 a.m., as people get snacks before going to shop.

"This year is a bit slower than usual," she added.

Next year's Pajama Day is scheduled for Feb. 1. To learn more, visit visitshipshewana.org/events/pajama-day-sales.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.