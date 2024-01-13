Shipwreck Island Waterpark enters partnership with Houston company to manage operations

PANAMA CITY BEACH − Shipwreck Island Waterpark of Panama City Beach has entered into a partnership for Houston-based Pyek Group to oversee management of the waterpark’s staffing, operations, marketing and other areas.

Shipwreck Waterpark, 12201 Hutchison Blvd., has been opened since 1976.

Shipwreck Island Waterpark partners with Houston's Pyek Group.

According to a news release, Pyek Group has a track record in managing family entertainment venues.

"The Houston-based firm is known for its successful management of Typhoon Texas waterparks in Houston and Austin, as well as Cowabunga Vegas waterparks in Summerlin and Henderson, Nevada near Las Vegas," the release reads.

Pyek Group also has won awards for its leadership and employee training and recognition, the release said.

The park’s owner is Will Lark, and ownership will not change.

Along with the partnership, the waterpark is welcoming Jessi O'Daniel as the new general manager. The waterpark currently employs 15 full-time staff members and more than 400 seasonal team members. There will be no reductions to the immediate staff, the company said.

Beach News: 'Heavily loaded': Panama City Beach OKs $236M budget, largest in city history

"I am honored and excited to lead Shipwreck Island Waterpark into this new chapter of growth and innovation,” O'Daniel said in the release. "With the support of Pyek Group, we are dedicated to preserving the cherished family atmosphere that defines Shipwreck Island while introducing exciting enhancements that will create unforgettable moments for our guests."

Pyek Group said it does not intend to change the prices. Ticket prices are based on the customer's height. It's $49.99 for guests over 50 inches, $49.99 for guests between 35 and 50 inches, and guests under 35 inches are free.

Right now, the waterpark is temporarily closed for the winter season. Operational hours for the park will be released closer to the opening day.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Shipwreck Island Waterpark will be managed by Houston company