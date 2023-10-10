Shipwrecks to be tagged to stop thieves looting them in underwater raids

Shipwrecks will be forensically marked to stop them being plundered by thieves in underwater raids.

Heritage authorities are introducing the tagging technology after centuries-old cannon were stolen from protected wreck sites around Britain’s coast.

For the first time, a new forensic marking system will be placed on wrecks by expert divers to make all artefacts from the UK’s “maritime past” traceable, so they can be detected and recovered if a site is looted.

The technology being pioneered by heritage body Historic England is similar to the marking system used to protect lead on church roofs.

Mark Harrison, head of heritage crime strategy at Historic England, said: “This will act as a clear deterrent to those looking to unlawfully lift and remove historic material from Protected Wreck Sites.

“If someone breaks the law and removes any property, the new markings will give police the ability to link the offender to the crime scene and implement criminal proceedings.”

The new technology, similar in principle to the asset marker SmartWater, has been devised over eight years to deter thefts from protected wreck sites around the UK coast which have been targeted in underwater raids.

The 17th-century Dutch warship Klein Hollandia, wrecked off Eastbourne, southeast England, was the first to be tagged with the new forensic marker - MARTIN DAVIES/MSDS MARINE

In 2014, two divers were ordered to pay more than £60,000 in fines related to the plundering of artefacts from the wrecks of an East India Company cargo vessel and German U-boats. The following year a diver was jailed for two years for removing and fraudulently selling three rare 17th century cannon found on a wreck in the Thames Estuary. In 2018, a diver and a boat owner who stripped metal worth an estimated £150,000 from wrecks, including the First World War cruiser, HMS Hermes, were jailed.

There are more than 37,000 shipwrecks off the coast of England and those deemed historically significant can be protected in the UK, but since many are far offshore, they can be difficult to access and to monitor.

To deter divers from interfering and stealing from these sites, new forensic markers will be added to a range of wrecks, beginning with 17th-century Dutch warship Klein Hollandia.

The Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands has provided funding for the project along with Historic England, and the new product has been in development with diving contractor MSDS Marine, which provides support for underwater archaeological projects.

Artefacts

Historic England cannot elaborate on the mechanism of the new technology nor how it will be applied. The forensic markings are to be placed directly onto artefacts at risk of being stolen, which include cannon and torpedo hatches.

Alison James, a project manager with MSDS Marine, said that the “protective marking project is a gamechanger for maritime archaeology and how authorities protect sites underwater”.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, added: “Our nationally important shipwrecks tell the story of England’s maritime past. Underwater forensic marking of artefacts is a great leap forward in helping to protect them.”

The announcement of the new project in 2023 marks 50 years since the passing of the Protection of Wrecks Act 1973, which allows ministers to designate restricted areas around wrecks to prevent damage and interference.

