Shipyard executive director retiring after 19 years

Jennifer Herbig, the chief learning officer at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard, will take over as the executive director of PSNS next month.

BREMERTON — A Central Kitsap High grad who rose through the ranks to the highest civilian position at PSNS has retired, replaced at the top by a longtime human resources executive.

Executive Director Rick Tift has retired after a 45-year career at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility, and in August will be replaced by the shipyard's Chief Learning Officer, Jennifer Herbig, the shipyard announced.

Tift, a Bremerton resident who has served in the position for 19 years, said his time with the shipyard has been rewarding.

"PSNS & IMF is a wonderful place to work and I feel very fortunate to have been given the opportunity to be part of this command for the past 45 years," Tift told the Kitsap Sun in a statement.

Richard Tift has been serving as the executive director of Puget Sound Naval Shipyard since 2004.

Hired to work at the shipyard in 1978, Tift was selected to be the head nuclear material manager in 1989, the shipyard's contracting officer in 1996 and the executive director in 2004.

A Bremerton resident since 1962, Tift is a graduate of Central Kitsap High School and earned an associate's degree in science from Olympic College, a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Washington and a master's of business from the University of Puget Sound.

The PSNS executive director acts as the organization’s Congressional liaison and is the main contact for the state and local governments, as well as a representative of the shipyard within the local community. The executive director is the primary interface between the command and the shipyard’s unions and with the commander of Navy Region Northwest, which supports the Navy activities in Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska Minnesota and Iowa.

'People are my business,' said incoming executive director

The responsibility will soon be handed over to Herbig.

Originally from New York, Herbig has lived in the Pacific Northwest since 1998. She started her career with the Navy in 1997 when she was selected for the Presidential Management Fellows (PMF) program by the Office of Civilian Human Resources in Washington, D.C. During her time as a PMF, Herbig worked on a team to re-engineer the Equal Employment Opportunity program and was selected to serve on President Bill Clinton’s Initiative on Race Relations, according to the Navy. The program led her to PSNS for a temporary duty assignment in 1998 and she later returned as a human resources specialist.

Spending 23 years in HR, Herbig has served as the Navy Region Northwest’s onsite human resources director to PSNS and as the human resources director for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Northwest. In June last year, she returned to the shipyard as the Chief Learning Officer.

Herbig was excited about starting the new position and getting to know the leadership group, the incoming executive director said in a statement.

“People are my business and I’m very passionate about making them the center of all we do,” Herbig said. "We have a long way to go in achieving an inclusive work environment. For PSNS & IMF to be successful now and in the future it will take engagement of all 14,000 heads, hearts and hands."

Before her career with the Navy, Herbig worked as a legislative assistant in Washington, D.C. and managed a public health outreach program for the YWCA of Boston. She graduated from Stony Brook University in New York with a bachelor’s degree in political science and earned a master's of public administration from Suffolk University in Boston.

