Shipyard workers preparing new Royal Caribbean ship Odyssey of the Seas test positive for coronavirus

Morgan Hines, USA TODAY
·1 min read

Six people who have been preparing Royal Caribbean's newest ship, Odyssey of the Seas, for sea trials have tested positive for the coronavirus, Jonathon Fishman, spokesman for Royal Caribbean Group, confirmed to USA TODAY.

The ship is under construction in the Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. The team working there is preparing the ship for sea trials, Fishman said Monday. Sea trials are shakedown or test cruises, completed without paying passengers onboard, with the purpose of ensuring that everything is operating properly on a vessel before it makes its maiden voyage.

"As part of the stringent protocols put in place by the shipyard, all shipyard workers and crew members must receive a negative PCR test result before boarding," Fishman said. "Once on board, the ship conducts daily testing. This process allowed Meyer Werft to detect any possible COVID-19 cases and take the necessary measures to contain the spread of the virus."

Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas is under construction in the Meyer Werft Shipyard in Papenburg, Germany.

Six shipyard workers tested positive and were quarantined on land "immediately." As of Monday, there were no positive cases onboard Odyssey of the Seas, Fishman said.

Odyssey of the Seas is set to make its debut in May with departures from Israel with all passengers and crew over age 16 vaccinated, the "first cruise that will offer "fully vaccinated" sailings, according to the cruise line.

The ship originally was supposed to sail in Rome before heading to Florida in November. Its launch in Israel marks the first time the cruise line will have sailings departing from that country, according to Royal Caribbean.

Royal Caribbean: Will offer 'fully vaccinated' cruise with sailings starting in Israel

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Royal Caribbean: Shipyard workers test positive for COVID-19

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.