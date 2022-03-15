🌱 Shirley-Mastic Daily: Book Discussion + South Bay Festival

Good morning, Shirley-Mastic! Here's everything you need to know to get this Wednesday started right. Here's everything you need to know today in Shirley-Mastic.

MMS Community Library registration is open for the book discussion of "A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story." The book is about an American spy who helped win World War II by Sonia Purnell that traces the story of Virginia Hall. The discussion will happen on March 22 at 7 p.m. Click here to register. (MMSCL) Nearby News: Five passengers suffered non-life-threatening injuries after a car crash. The accident was a head-on crash that happened on March 14, caused by a drunk driver on Sound Avenue. (Newsbreak) Great South Bay Music Festival is set to return to Shorefront Park in Patchogue from July 7-10. More than 55 bands, including half from Long Island, are scheduled to perform on the three stages in the summer of 2022. (Newsday/Subscription Required) The Patchogue Restaurant Committee and Blue Point Brewery will help Ukraine with a benefit tasting event. The event is set for March 23, from 5-9 p.m. at the Blue Point Brewery, located at 225 West Main St. in Patchogue. (Greater Long Island)

Today in Shirley-Mastic:

Family Literacy — MMS Community Library. (9:30 a.m.)

"On the Road" Messy Meetups at Southaven Park (10 a.m.)

HIICAP — Health Insurance Counseling — MMS Community Library. (2 p.m.)

Social Worker at the Library — MMS Community Library. (5 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Save the date for the next Three Village Society Lecture Series on Monday, March 21 at 7 p.m. The webinar will take participants back to April 1834 when the Long Island Rail Road was formed. (TVHS)

Suffolk County publishes coronavirus case update for March 13. (Press Release Desk)

"Scoring eight of the first 10 goals, the No. 5 Stony Brook women’s lacrosse team flew ahead at No. 11 Florida and withstood a late run to earn a big road victory, 14-13, over the host Gators on March 5. Tied up heading into the fourth quarter, Ellie Masera put the Seawolves back ahead by one at 12-11 with her third goal of the game. After the Gators came back and knotted it at 12, Kailyn Hart joined Masera as they went back to back with two goals in a 2:11 span to give Stony Brook the winner and some insurance late." (tbrnewsmedia)

