🌱 Shirley-Mastic Daily: Career Counseling For Teens + Book Sale

Breezy with some sun. High: 51, low: 39.

William Floyd High School guidance counselor, Ms. Joseph, will help teens in the community with job and college applications on Monday, April 11 from 3-4 p.m. Sign up with your library card. (MMSCL) Johnny Berry from Shirley showcase his entrepreneurial skills and talents through his clothing brand "Always Sober." The brand's name and logo are inspired by Berry's own experience of never getting into the habit of consuming alcohol or other substances. He started spreading his message about sobriety by creating videos shared on social media and now through his business. (Greater Moriches) Dirty Taco & Tequila is the newest spot in downtown Patchogue. The restaurant has three locations in Nassau County and now, will serve the Patchogue community with its authentic Mexican menu. (Patch) Nearby News: An arrest was made in the case of the murder of Northwell employee, Amelia Laguerre, at the hospital parking garage in New Hyde Park last week. Quay-Sean Renard Hines, of Bay Shore, is charged with second-degree murder. Hines's first court appearance is scheduled for this Saturday. (Patch) Local doctors encourage the community to go back to normal activities regardless of the slight increase in COVID-19 numbers. Dr. Sean Clousten, associate professor of Public Health at Stony Brook University, said the symptoms of the new variant, called BA.2, appear like a stomach bug. (tbrnewsmedia)

Today in Shirley-Mastic:

Book Sale for Literacy - MMS Community Library. (12:30 p.m.)

Suffolk Community College: "Congratulations Dr. Bonahue!The ceremony begins." (Instagram)

Suffolk County Sheriff's Dept: "The April 2022 issue of the Common Ground newsletter is available for download." (Instagram)

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County: "Happy National Volunteer Month! Girl Scout Volunteers bring the power of Girl Scouting to girls everywhere. Because of them, Girl Scouts go on to make the world a better place." (Instagram)

— Debora Whitehead

