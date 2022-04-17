🌱 Shirley-Mastic Daily: CofC Annual Dinner At 'Sunset Harbour' + Read

Happy Monday, neighbors! Let's start today off on an informed note, shall we? Here's everything worth knowing around town today.

First, today's weather:

A stray afternoon shower. High: 52, low: 45.

Here are the top 4 stories in Shirley-Mastic today:

Chamber of Commerce of the Mastics & Shirley will host its Annual Dinner in Honor of Phillip Scotto on April 28 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Sunset Harbour. The event will feature an open bar, cocktail hour, full dinner, and entertainment. Tickets are $65 per person. (Shirley CofC) Kids in K-6 grades are welcome to come to the MMS Community Library and have some reading fun! Kids will be encouraged to read out loud to a certified therapy dog. The event will help the kids strengthen their reading skills and gain confidence in public speaking. Registration is not required. (MMSPL) The Long Island Air Force Association handed medals to Vietnam veterans on Saturday at the American Air Power Museum to celebrate its 50th Anniversary. The ceremony had been canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (News12) A senior citizen died after suffering a medical emergency while driving in the parking lot of King Kullen on Sunrise Highway. The 77-year-old man crashed into a signpost in the shopping center area located in Patchogue. He was pronounced dead after arriving at the Long Island Community Hospital. (Patch)





Today in Shirley-Mastic:

Kindergarten & 1st Grade Homeschool Group at MMSCL. (11 a.m.)

Perler Beads - MMS Community Library. (7 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County: "Happy National Volunteer Month! Girl Scout Volunteers bring the power of Girl Scouting to girls everywhere. Because of them, Girl Scouts go on to make the world a better place." (Instagram)

MMS Community Library invites all teenagers in the area to get crafty and make a cross stitching on Tuesday, April 19 at 4 p.m. It's a drop-in program while supplies last. (MMSPL)

