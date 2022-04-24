🌱Shirley-Mastic Daily: Man Arrest For Robbery On Forest Road + Events

Happy Monday, people of Shirley-Mastic! Here's everything happening around town today.

Police Arrested Michael McLaughlin, 31, of Port Jefferson Station, for his connection to a Mastic Beach Robbery. McLaughlin pointed a BB gun at the victim and shot him in the head on Forest Road West on Jan. 16. (Shirley-Mastic Patch) Come to the MMS Community Library on Tuesday, April 26 at 5 p.m. and decorate a Spring Welcome Plaque. No registration is required. (MMSCL) Suffolk Police are investigating a threat against the school made by a student of the William Floyd school district through social media on Friday night. Police will be presented at the school to make sure all students and staff are safely back. (WFHS) Fireworks and concert return to Bald Hill. On the 4th of July, the community can enjoy the big event in Farmingville after being canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Patch) Nearby News: A homeless woman stole a car and ran over the owner on Lake Ronkonkoma. The incident happened in the parking lot of St. Mary's Church. Lorraine Lombardo is the car's owner and was transported to Stony Brook Hospital to be treated for her injuries. (News12)

Stony Brook University will host a "Giving Day" on Wednesday, April 27. The fundraiser is driven to help students in need. (Stony Brook News)

Suffolk County announced that $12M would be invested in Electric Vehicles, Charging Infrastructure. The investments support the plan to switch to electric vehicles by 2030. (Patch)

Behind The Scoreboard – Uglies Who Did Good

Are you 60 years or older and experiencing memory problems?

