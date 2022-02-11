🌱 Shirley-Mastic Daily: Man Facing Larceny + Free COVID Tests

Happy Saturday, Shirley-Mastic! Here are the most important things happening in town today.

Salvatore Paulette, from Shirley, is facing larceny in incidents at a Home Depot and Lowe's Home Improvement. According to the Riverhead Police, on Jan. 17, Paulette stole merchandise from the Home Depot located at 1550 Old Country Road, and on Feb. 18 he committed the same crime at a Lowe's located at 1461 Old Country Road in Riverhead.Police confirmed that Paulette was processed and held for arraignment.(Newsbreak) William Floyd School District will hold two drive-by COVID test kit distribution events on Tuesday, Feb. 15, and Thursday, Feb. 17, from 5 -7 p.m. The event is optional to attend and one kit per student will be provided. Please click here for full details of the events. (WFES) A school bus crash leaves one dead and a Mastic woman injured in Riverhead. According to the police, John A. Caputo was killed after crossing a double yellow line and crashed into a school bus on the highway. The bus driver, Ana Membreno Argueta, of Mastic, was later transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. (Newsbreak) The Covid-19 pandemic has been improving in Suffolk County. For the last month, numbers have been going down and trends to continue to improve in Suffolk County. According to Dr. Sunil Dhuper, Port Jefferson’s St. Charles Hospital has a significant drop in the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and ER visits. (tbrnewsmedia) Nearby News: LI Orchestrating for Nature handed out 1,500 plant-based nuggets to encourage the community to go meatless over the Super Bowl weekend. KFC and Beyond meat partnered to create a plant-based nugget. John Di Leonardo, the president of LI Orchestrating for Nature, along with volunteers handed out 1,500 free meatless nuggets in Patchogue. (Greater Long Island)

Laundromat Literacy - MMS Community Library. (9 a.m.)

Mastic Sports Club Inc. - MMS Community Library. (10 a.m.)

"On the Road" Messy Meetups at Southaven Park. (10 a.m.)

" The Riverhead High School principal warned parents Thursday night that a “potentially harmful, ingestible substance may be circulating through the school community and accessible to students,” according to an email obtained by the News-Review." (Riverhead News Review)

Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus case update for Feb.9. (Press Release Desk)

" The Suffolk County Department of Health Services' Division of Environmental Quality will hold its regular monthly Board of Review Hearing on Thursday, Feb. 17 . Due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response, the hearings will be held via ZOOM." (Press Release Desk)

Nextdoor Neighbor, South Shirley: "Standard poodles only males left. - Prices reduced. Inbox me for more information or text 631-992-1476. I am a groomer the puppy mommy is my client I am trying to help. Message me with an offer. Original 1500 for males." (Nextdoor)





— Debora Whitehead

This article originally appeared on the Shirley-Mastic Patch