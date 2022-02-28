🌱 Shirley-Mastic Daily: Mask Lifted In Schools + Family Literacy

Good day, people of Shirley-Mastic! It's me again, Debora Whitehead, your host of the Shirley-Mastic Daily.

Here are the top 5 stories in Shirley-Mastic today:

The school mask mandate in New York will be lifted on Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday. The decision was taken after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new mask guideline on Friday. (Patch) MMS Community Library will host a Citizenship Preparation. On Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. come to the library to study for the citizenship test and all the legal processes to become a USA Citizen. Click here for more information. ( MMSCL) Shirley-Mastic residents are invited to participate in Suffolk County's National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP). The program encourages lifestyle changes that have proven to reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes or delay the disease's progress. About 34 lifestyle coaches in 20 community agencies were trained to administer the program to residents. The program is free of charge. Click here to register. (Press Release Desk) Nearby News: Suffolk Police are investigating a car accident that claimed two lives on Feb. 27 around 3:35 a.m. A Honda was being driven southbound on Route 111 when it hit an oil tanker truck at the intersection of Ironwood Street. The driver of the Honda and the passenger were pronounced dead at the scene, the truck driver had no injuries. The victims have not yet been identified by police. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Third Squad at 631-854-8352. (smithtownmatters.com) Crate & Barrel opens the first New York outlet at Tanger in Riverhead. "Everybody loves a good deal, and Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead has always been a go-to spot to find great discounts from national retailers. The new Crate & Barrel Outlet is sure to be a big hit for home decor fans." (Northforker)

Today in Shirley-Mastic:

From my notebook:

Save the date for Patchogue Village St. Patrick’s 2 Mile Run/Walk on March, 20 . The run will start at 11 a.m. rain or shine. Packets pickup location is the BrickHouse Brewery located at 67 W Main St, Patchogue. REGISTER HERE. (Patchogue CofC)

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine honored first responders during the Shirley Ambulance Company's Annual Installation dinner. The event was held at the Lombardi's on the Bay in Patchogue on Feb. 19 and the crew of first responders was praised for their efforts to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Patchogue Patch)

Events:

Learn How To Reduce Your Risk For Heart Disease During American Heart Month. (Feb. 28)

Get A ‘Taste Of Paradise’ During This Exclusive Event At Atlantis. (Feb. 28)

Announcements:

Exciting News For Long Island From PAL Lacrosse (Details)

