🌱 Shirley-Mastic Daily: Mastic Beach Demographics + HS Donation

Breezy, cold, blowing snow. High: 25, low: 11.

Are you thinking of living in Mastic Beach on Long Island? Mastic Beach is a great place to live in Suffolk County with a population of approximately 14,199 and a median income of $72,137. Click on the link to access the demographics and household data that you will find useful if you are thinking of living in Mastic Beach, NY. (Suburbs 101) The William Floyd High School Medical Club along with science educator Terri Randall has made a generous donation to the Child Life Department at Stony Brook Children's Hospital to support the work of each and every day through therapeutic, educational, and recreational activities for children during their hospital stays. (Press Release Desk) Irish traditional music band Danú comes to Patchogue Theater for the Performing Arts on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. (Broadway World) Nearby News: The body of a Centereach man who was reported missing was found in Rocky Point. Detectives found the body of Justin Lee, 34, at the North Shore Rail Trail, west of Brookhaven Drive. He left his house on Jan. 18 and was reported missing on Jan. 21. Detectives are asking with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392. (Newsday/Subscription Required) Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus Vaccination Clinic. (Press Release Desk)





Author Talk Book Signing Event: Lake Strife at MMS Library. (1 p.m.)

Suffolk Times: "The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning beginning 7 p.m. Friday as heavy snow is expected to hit the area through Saturday." (Instagram)

Make-A-Wish Suffolk County, NY: "Having cancer at such a young age kind of forced me to grow up maybe a little faster than other kids.” -Ian Effron, YPP Advocacy Committee Chair & Volunteer Wish Granter." (Instagram)

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County: "We realize that this year's cookie season has had its share of challenges, and we understand your frustrations. Thank you for advocating for your Girl Scouts." (Instagram)

Nextdoor Neighbor, North Shirley: "Good morning neighbors - Are there any kids anymore that walk the streets to look to shovel snow? Any recommendations? We're supposed to get 14 in tomorrow, and I'm hoping I can find someone to shovel." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, South Shirley: "Snowplow service - Please call or text Darren (631) 295-7591To all of my customers, I will be there as usual.New customers: I will be taking calls/texts starting at 6 a.m." (Nextdoor)

FREE WEBINAR | “Gothic Architecture in Florence and Siena.” (Feb. 1)

Join Mather Hospital For A HealthyU Webinar On Heart Care. (Feb. 1)

Behind The Scoreboard – Sports For Athletes With Disabilities (Details)

Animal Communication Sessions. (Details)

Long Island Press Covers Half Hollow Hills Athletics (Details)

