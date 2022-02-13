🌱 Shirley-Mastic Daily: Police Investigate Fire + Mid-Year GRAD

Happy Monday, Shirley-Mastic! Here's everything you need to know going on today.

Police are investigating a blaze that broke out in a commercial property in Mastic on Saturday afternoon. First responders arrived at the location on Sunrise Highway Service Road, near Stuyvesant Avenue, at about 5:3o p.m. Several trailers were being stored on the property and were damaged in the fire, police said.No injures were reported. (Shirley-Mastic Patch) The William Floyd Academy hosted its mid-year graduation ceremony to celebrate the 17 graduates who completed the requirements to earn their high school diplomas. The graduates are now officially the first members of the Class of 2022. The ceremony was held at the high school's senior cafeteria. (Press Release Desk) Police are seeking the public’s help to find a 17-year-old girl who left the Little Flower Children’s Services facility in Wading River Friday morning without permission. Elizabeth Depascale fled from the facility on foot. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500. (RiverheadLocal) Nearby News: Click on the link to see ten photos of the Anti-mask rally in Hauppauge. The protest attracted hundreds of parents protesting the mask mandate in schools. (Greater Long Island) Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, White Castle Canceled its annual Valentine's Day 'fine dining event. The restaurant transforms its dining room into a "fine dining" experience with hostess seating, table service, and decorations. The event is canceled this year. (News12)





Family Literacy - MMS Community Library. (9:30 a.m.)

Wooden Heart Birdfeeder - IN-PERSON - MMS Community Library. (10 a.m.)

Virtual Literacy - MMS Community Library. (7 p.m.)

Baby Book Bundle (birth - 23 months) - Grab & Go Kit. (10 p.m.)





" The hard work put in by the William Floyd girls' varsity Colonials has paid off as they finished their regular season with an 11-3 League I record (16-4 overall), good for second place in their division! As a result, after nearly a decade without making the playoffs, the Colonials will be hosting their opening-round matchup! In Section XI's AA playoff bracket, the No. 7 ranked Colonials will host No. 10 Smithtown West on Monday, February 14 at 5 pm." (Press Release Desk)

East End Full Show: Winter beers at their best; behind the scenes at the Long Island Game Farm. (News 12 Westchester)

Harry and Christina Caldera have turned their love of Peruvian food into their own new Selden restaurant . “We travel all over New York for Peruvian,” Harry Caldera said. “I live in the community, and we don’t have one around here.”Caldera owns a lighting company based in Centereach, and his work lands him in many restaurants. The experiences in the kitchens and dining rooms sparked an interest in opening his eatery." (Greater Long Island)

Girl Scouts of Suffolk County: "Last year, thousands of Girl Scouts participated in the Valentine’s Day national service project with Cupid Crew, and this year we are doing it again! (Instagram)





