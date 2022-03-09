🌱 Shirley-Mastic Daily: Student Wins Poetry Contest + Workshop

Rise and shine, Shirley-Mastic! It's Thursday, so let's get you started with everything you need to know going on in Shirley-Mastic today.

Milder with clouds and sun. High: 46, Low: 29.

William Floyd High congratulates senior Amber Martinez for winning the Long Island Regional Poetry Out Loud competition. Martinez now will take her talents in literary and linguists to the New York State finals which will be held virtually on Saturday, March 12. (Press Release Desk) MMS Community Library will host a College and Career Planning Workshop on March 12. This workshop will assist you to reach your future career and college goals with the help of the associate director of admissions at St. Joseph's College. The event will start at 10 a.m. (MMSCL) William Floyd School District varsity cheerleading team finishes the winter season in a spectacular performance. The colonials have been practicing to be part of the varsity games and it's evidence the group is succeeding and will keep up the good work for the next season! (Press Release Desk) Nearby News: Jardin Café opens in Patchogue serving a variety of healthy dishes for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The new restaurant took over the vacancy at 90 E. Main St. that NOLE left in 2020. The Jardin Café menu ranges from vegan options to proteins with a variety of side dishes and drinks to please all paladars! (Greater Long Island) The Town of Brookhaven is shifting $1.5 million that was planned to be spent in a federal rent relief rent and using the money to invest in assistance payments. The grants of the Emergency Rental Assistance will be used to help low-income tenants who suffered financial struggles during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Newsday/Subscription Required)

Suffolk Times: "Mattituck senior Joe Sparacio closed out his wrestling career with a perfect ending, recently winning his first state championship in Albany." (Instagram)

Patchogue Chamber of Commerce features the B.A.R.K. Ranger Hike for dogs and their human companions. On March 12 at 10 a.m. all are invited to come to Fire Island with your four-legged family member to enjoy the ocean before the summer! Register for this event as space is limited. (Patchogue CofC)

The Bayport-Blue Point St. Patrick's Day Parade is set for 11 a.m. on this Saturday! The parade will start at Montauk Highway and will end at Montauk Highway and Blue Point Ave. Music and great entertainment will be offered to make sure participants will have a great time and get to know and celebrate the Irish community and culture. (Patch)

