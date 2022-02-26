🌱 Shirley-Mastic Daily: Students Host Food Drive + Live Music

Happy Sunday, Shirley-Mastic! Let's get this day started. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening around town today.

The Nathaniel Woodhull Elementary School Community Cares Club held a food drive to benefit residents. Students were led by third-grade teacher and advisor Kayla Schweers, on the "Birthday-in-a-Tin" drive to help families in need through the William Jackson Mastics and Shirley Community Emergency Food Pantry. (Press Release Desk) Police report release: On Feb. 22, Lacole Smith, 34, of Mastic Beach, was arrested in Mastic Beach and charged with third-degree criminal mischief: property of $250 or more. Click on the link to access more local police activity reports in the area. (Patch) The Riverhead Town Board will hold a meeting next week to vote to prevent nonresidents from obtaining beach parking permits this year. The suspension started in 2020 during the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board will discuss if the suspension will be permanent. (RiverheadLOCAL) Nearby News: Allied Pediatrics Celebrates its grand opening. The Allied Physicians group is an independent provider for children and adults and had its ribbon-cutting ceremony on Feb. 16 at 346 Route 25A, Rocky Point. (tbrnewsmedia.com) Suffolk County Government: Coronavirus case update for Feb. 23. (Press Release Desk)





Staller Center in Stony Brook will host its Annual Gala on March, 12 at 8 p.m. The event will feature classical music superstars Yo-Yo Ma (Cello), Emanuel Ax (piano), and Leonidas Kavakos (violin) who will take center stage at Staller Center for the Arts during the celebration. (Broadway World)

Save the date for the Port Jefferson Easter parade and egg Hunt! On Sunday, Apr. 12 at noon, the Easter Bunny will come to the village. The Parade will start in front of Theatre Three and end at the Village Center. For more info call: 631-473-1414. (PJCofC)

Benner's Fam Old Fashion Family Fun will host a Maple sugaring demonstration in March. 5. The Farm is located at 56 Gnarled Hollow Rd, East Setauket. For more information about the event, call 631-689-8172. (Benner's Farm)

