Shirley Williams, liberal British politician, dies at 90

FILE - In this file photo dated Jan. 30, 2018, Shirley Williams attending The Oldie of the Year Awards, at Simpsons in the Strand, central London. The trailblazing female lawmaker Shirley Williams who tried to reshape a British political system dominated by two big parties, “died peacefully in the early hours of Monday” aged 90, according to information released by her Liberal Democrats party. (Kirsty O'Connor/PA via AP)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL LAWLESS
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LONDON (AP) — Shirley Williams, a trailblazing female lawmaker who tried to reshape a British political system dominated by two big parties, has died at 90.

Williams' party, the Liberal Democrats, said she “died peacefully in the early hours of Monday.”

Born in 1930 to political scientist George Catlin and feminist writer Vera Brittain, Williams was elected to Parliament as a Labour lawmaker in 1964 after several failed attempts. She served as education secretary in a Labour government in the 1970s — one of the country’s first female Cabinet ministers.

In 1981, believing the Labour party was veering too far to the left, she was one of the “Gang of Four” Labour politicians who split to form the centrist Social Democratic Party in an attempt to reshape British politics. Instead, the SDP itself later collapsed, merging with the Liberal Party into the Liberal Democrats.

The Lib Dems have sometimes attracted millions of votes, but have not broken the stranglehold of the Britain's two big parties — Labour and the Conservative — although the Lib Dems shared power in a Conservative-led coalition government between 2010 and 2015.

Despite her party’s ups and downs, Williams was always popular. Her tousled hair, easy smile and knack of listening with compassion gave her a human quality all too rare in politics.

“I think I know why people like me … because I listen to them and I look as crummy as they do,” she once said.

In later years, Williams served as a Liberal Democrat member of the House of Lords as Baroness Williams of Crosby, retiring in 2016.

She was married twice: first to British philosopher Bernard Williams, and after their divorce to American political scientist Richard Neustadt. Both men died in 2003.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said Williams was “an inspiration to millions, a Liberal lion and a true trailblazer.”

Former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair said “Shirley Williams was one of the greatest social democrats of the last century, an immense figure of progressive politics through the decades, consistent in her commitment to equality, to social justice, to liberal social democratic values and to internationalism.”

Recommended Stories

  • SNL's 'Weekend Update' jokes it's nice to 'see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz,' hears out the Titanic's iceberg

    Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) may have only briefly figured in the cold open of this week's Saturday Night Live, but he was the lead story on "Weekend Update" again. "Matt Gaetz, who looks like all the dudes from American Pie combined, reportedly sent $900 on Venmo to an alleged sex trafficker, who then forwarded that same exact amount to three young women in payments labeled 'tuition' and 'school' — which, if true, would make him the only congressman actually helping with student loans," joked anchor Colin Jost. "But at least Gaetz is taking the allegations seriously," Jost added. "That's why yesterday he spoke at the Women for America First summit — which was a nice change to see women pay for an hour with Matt Gaetz." The best part was when Gaetz boasted of the support he's getting from former President Trump and GOP Reps. Marjorie Taylor-Greene (Ga.) and Jim Jordan (Ohio), he said. "Oh no, did he think those were good character references? Who was next on his list, the ghost of Jeffrey Epstein?" Jost also pointed to President Biden's order to regulate make-at-home gun kits. "Remember how frustrated and angry you get assembling a dresser? Now imagine at the end of that you had a gun," he said. "Also, I gotta say, it's weird seeing a guy who's basically doing a Clint Eastwood impression be pro-gun control. I mean, look at him, you could put him into Gran Torino and no one would know the difference." Jost and co-anchor Michael Che also interviewed the unrepentant iceberg that sank the Titanic (Bowen Yang), but all the iceberg wanted to talk about was his new album. Watch below. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisy1 issue where the Biden administration and Mitch McConnell really see eye to eye

  • Cambridge children 'unlikely to be present' at Prince Philip's funeral

    The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's three children are not expected to be among the 30 mourners who attend the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral, The Daily Telegraph understands. The Cambridges have been careful to protect Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two, from the public gaze, and made clear from the outset that they would shield them from the pressures of royal life while they were young. While the ceremony on Saturday will be very much a family occasion, the children are understood to be considered too young to join the procession that will follow the Duke's coffin on foot within the grounds of Windsor Castle. Their attendance would also take three coveted spots for older relatives who have known the Duke for most of their lives. A Buckingham Palace spokesman has confirmed that the Duke's children and grandchildren would all attend alongside Her Majesty. With spouses, if all attend, they would number 20 in total. The remaining ten are thought likely to comprise the Queen's cousins, including Princess Alexandra, 84, who remains a working royal, although she has not undertaken an official engagement since last July.

  • Florida police who responded to a noise complaint at a house party were said to 'cower' after finding out their boss was a guest

    Sheriff's deputies in Florida were responding to a noise complaint at a party when they were told their boss was a guest.

  • Mets still not capitalizing on deGrom's excellence

    The new-look Mets have a familiar problem so far: Even when Jacob deGrom is on the mound, they're surprisingly beatable. DeGrom struck out 14 on Saturday, but New York lost 3-0 to the Miami Marlins. In his other start this season, deGrom held Philadelphia scoreless for six innings, but the Mets gave up five runs in the eighth and lost 5-3.

  • The caddie for Masters champ Hideki Matsuyama bowed in respect to Augusta National moments after winning

    Hideki Matsuyama's caddie Shota Hayafuji shared a private moment with Augusta National after the team's historic win at the Masters.

  • These 10 great truck stops surprise travelers with everything from dog parks to bidets

    Truckers and regular consumers want a lot of the same things: easy access, clean bathrooms and good food. These offer all those features and more.

  • Ratcliffe calls Hunter Biden's claims 'completely false narrative'

    Former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe on the Hunter Biden story, arguing that the media has 'misinformed the America people' in a wide-ranging interview on 'Sunday Morning Futures.'

  • Iran blames Israel for Natanz nuclear 'sabotage'

    Iran has blamed Israel for what it called an act of "terrorism" on its Natanz nuclear facility, according to state TV.Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif vowed revenge on Monday, a day after local media reported the incident at the Natanz site, allegedly caused by a problem with the electrical distribution grid.A foreign ministry spokesman added that Iran would replace any damaged equipment, but that "no contamination or casualties" had been reported.The Natanz facility is the centerpiece of Iran's uranium enrichment program, one of several monitored by UN nuclear watchdog inspectors.Israel has in the past accused Iran of trying to build nuclear weapons to use against it.It has not formally commented on the incident.However multiple Israeli media outlets have quoted unnamed sources claiming that its Mossad spy service carried out a successful sabotage operation at Natanz, potentially setting back enrichment work there by months.Iran and several world powers held what they described as "constructive" talks in Vienna last week aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal which U.S. President Donald Trump abandoned three years ago, slapping sanctions on Tehran instead.Iran has gradually breached many restrictions imposed by the accord, in response to those U.S. sanctions.The Natanz incident came shortly after Iran, which says its nuclear program is purely for peaceful purposes, began using new and advanced enrichment centrifuges at the facility.A senior U.S. administration official said Washington had no involvement.

  • How Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal plans to treat his 1,000th NHL game on Monday

    The Carolina captain has always been a workhorse player, and center Vincent Trocheck says ‘horse’ is a fitting description.

  • Chauvin lawyer loses bid to sequester jury after police shoot Black man near Minneapolis

    The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis policeman charged with George Floyd's deadly arrest last May, denied a defense request on Monday to sequester the jurors after police in a neighboring city fatally shot a Black man. Testimony resumed in the murder trial as the prosecution called an expert in cardiology, Dr. Jonathan Rich, to testify that Floyd died as a result of the restraint used on him by police rather than a drug overdose, as suggested by the defense. Rich also said Chauvin had multiple opportunities to save Floyd's life.

  • Bafta Film Awards 2021: Nomadland and Promising Young Woman win big

    The drama wins four prizes including best film, while Promising Young Woman wins best British film.

  • Former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence tied the knot in Bluffton on Saturday. Take a look

    Photos show the couple saying “I do” inside Montage Palmetto Bluff’s May River Chapel. The projected No. 1 overall pick, sporting his famous golden locks, is seen with tears in his eyes.

  • 'Huge' explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting

    La Soufriere volcano fired an enormous amount of ash and hot gas early Monday in the biggest explosive eruption yet since volcanic activity began on the eastern Caribbean island of St. Vincent late last week, with officials worried about the lives of those who have refused to evacuate. Experts called it a “huge explosion” that generated pyroclastic flows down the volcano’s south and southwest flanks. “It’s destroying everything in its path,” Erouscilla Joseph, director of the University of the West Indies’ Seismic Research Center, told The Associated Press.

  • U.S. distances itself from explosion at Iranian nuclear site

    The Biden administration says it had no role in the explosion on Sunday at an Iranian uranium enrichment facility. Iran has blamed Israel and vowed to take revenge.Why it matters: The administration is attempting to negotiate a return to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, with a second round of indirect talks set to start on Wednesday. The timing of the incident, along with several recent Israeli strikes on Iranian ships, could make Biden's diplomatic challenge more difficult.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: "We have seen reports of an incident at the Natanz enrichment facility in Iran. The United States had no involvement, and we have nothing to add to speculation about the causes," a senior Biden administration official said.Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif blamed Israel for the explosion, which resulted in damage to centrifuges used to enrichment uranium. He said the incident would not affect the nuclear talks, but “we will take our revenge against the Zionists.”Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's atomic energy organization, denied a New York Times report that the explosion caused such severe damage that it will take 9 months to repair. Salehi said uranium enrichment continues and the damaged centrifuges will soon be replaced.Iranian media reported that the intelligence services were investigating the incident, and one arrest had already been made.Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met this morning in Jerusalem with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Speaking alongside Austin, Netanyahu stressed that Iran was the gravest threat in the region and that Israel would never allow Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon.Austin stressed the U.S. commitment to Israel's security but did not mention Iran. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • BLM official calls for investigation after founder Cullors buys $1.4 million home

    Black Lives Matter of Greater New York chair Hawk Newsome questions how much Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors has contributed to charity. The head of New York City’s Black Lives Matter chapter is calling for an investigation into BLM co-founder Patrisse Cullors over a series of million-dollar real estate purchases she’s made. Cullors, 37, has reportedly purchased four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the U.S. alone, per New York Post, including property in a mostly white area of Topanga Canyon in Los Angeles County for $1.4 million.

  • McConnell praises Biden's response to Myanmar coup

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), a longtime advocate of democracy in Myanmar, told Politico Monday the Biden administration is "trying to do the right thing" in responding to the Myanmar military coup.What he's saying: "On the domestic front, I have not yet witnessed something that I’ve been happy about," McConnell said. "But in this area, I think their instincts are good. I think they’re trying to do the right thing."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: President Biden has consulted McConnell on the U.S.' response to the takeover in Myanmar, which has led police and military to kill over 700 people since February, Politico reports. The Republican senator, an ally to Myanmar's democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, called on the Biden administration to address the coup at the United Nations Security Council to ensure international attention.“Our ability to influence this from halfway around the world is limited,” he said. “But we do have tools.”"The lion share of the burden is on the State Department and the administration," he added. "But in any way that congressional action needs to be a part of this: Count me in."A former top State Department official who used to work with McConnell's staff told Politico McConnell has been "frustrated at times that, on both sides of the aisle, the White House and the State Department hasn't always come up with effective Burma policies."The big picture: The Biden administration has meted out a number of sanctions on Myanmar military officials in response, suspending trade engagement and imposing export controls.But the violence hasn't abated in Myanmar. On Saturday, security forces killed at least 82 pro-democracy protesters, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group.Go deeper: UN envoy says "a bloodbath is imminent" in MyanmarMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Trump turns down meeting with Gaetz amid investigation: report

    ‘My family and I have been victims of an organized criminal extortion involving a former DOJ official,’ the embattled Gaetz said in a statement. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz has reportedly been denied a meeting with former President Donald Trump amid a sex trafficking probe that has shrouded his political career. The Republican congressman, a staunch supporter and close friend of Trump, believes the former commander-in-chief should run for office again in 2024.

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said he quit days before the Derek Chauvin trial because he thinks protesters will 'burn the city down' no matter the case's outcome

    The former sergeant told Insider that he believed there would be rioting at the close of Chauvin's murder trial and that he feared getting killed.

  • A former Minneapolis police officer said Derek Chauvin violated protocol kneeling on George Floyd's neck, but he doesn't think the officer committed a crime

    The former officer, who spoke with Insider on condition of anonymity, said he believed Floyd died of a drug overdose.

  • The Virginia police officer who was filmed pepper-spraying a uniformed Black Army officer after holding him at gunpoint has been fired

    Gov. Ralph Northam of Virginia has also ordered an independent investigation into the traffic stop involving 2nd Lt. Caron Nazario.