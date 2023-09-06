Shirtless assault suspect arrested in swamp off Route 495 in Harvard after manhunt

TechCrunch

Thanks to a popular and relatively cheap hacking tool, hackers can spam your iPhone with annoying pop-ups prompting you to connect to a nearby AirTag, Apple TV, AirPods, and other Apple devices. A security researcher who asked to be referred to as only Anthony demonstrated this attack using a Flipper Zero, a small device that can be programmed to perform wireless attacks on devices in its range, such as iPhones, but also car keyfobs, contactless and RFID cards, and more. “It’s not just a minor inconvenience; it can disrupt the seamless experience that Apple users are accustomed to,” he wrote in a blog post explaining the issue.