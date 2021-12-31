Shirtless Cincinnati football fan quickly becomes meme when Alabama holds UC to field goal

A shirtless Cincinnati Bearcats football fan gave a blank look after the Alabama football team held UC to a field goal in the first quarter.

Cincinnati faced third-and-goal at the Alabama 9-yard line, and Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder was tackled for a 6-yard loss. It led to Cincinnati's Cole Smith kicking a 33-yard field goal with 4:52 left in the first quarter.

The field goal cut the Alabama lead to 7-3 vs. Cincinnati.

But the Cincinnati fan had a very mournful look on his face after Alabama tackled Ridder that led to the field goal. He became a meme quickly on Twitter.

Top reactions to mournful Cincinnati football fan

Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger tweeted with a picture of the fan, "Hello darkness."

"Bro knows you can't trade FGs for TDs," tweeted FOX.

Bro knows you can't trade FGs for TDs 😅 pic.twitter.com/srqaSOqKcq — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 31, 2021

When the Bama D hits different #RollTide pic.twitter.com/9nibOfdhwz — Jonathan Eagerton (@jreagerton) December 31, 2021

It’s funny to see people who don’t have to experience Alabama football every year finally realize what it really feels like. https://t.co/amRdIWVI4d — Cameron Crawford (@crawford_cam95) December 31, 2021

Alabama, ranked No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, came into the matchup 12-1 overall. Most recently, Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24 on Dec. 4 in the SEC Championship.

The No. 4-ranked UC Bearcats entered the game 13-0 overall. On Dec. 4, Cincinnati beat Houston 35-20 in the AAC Championship.

Entering their CFP semifinal, Alabama leads the all-time series 5-0 vs. the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Cincinnati fans cheer during the first half of the Cotton Bowl NCAA College Football Playoff semifinal game against Alabama, Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Luke Fickell is the Cincinnati Bearcats football head coach. Nick Saban is the Alabama football head coach.

