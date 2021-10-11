Shirtless man climbs electric substation, leaving thousands without power in Ohio

Thousands of western Ohio residents lost power on Monday thanks to one shirtless man, authorities told local outlets.

More than 3,600 Ohio Edison customers in Clark County were left without power for hours after an unnamed man climbed on top of an electric substation around noon and refused to come down, WHIO reported.

Workers shut off power to prevent the man from being electrocuted, The Scioto Post reported.

Area schools were also apparently impacted by the outage. The Northeastern Local School District said on its website that three campuses were without electricity in a post that was later removed.

“All students are safe and the building will be dismissing at their normal time,” a district alert read.

At the substation, deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office eventually talked the bare-chested man down around 3 p.m., the Springfield News-Sun reported.

A crowd of onlookers gathered around the site cheered as deputies led the man into the back of a patrol car, according to the News-Sun.

