Shirtless man robs Dominos Pizza delivery driver

LaGrange Police are looking for a robbery suspect.

Police said on Wednesday, at approximately 8:45 p.m, officers responded to the area of Tall Pines Apartments at 150 Turner Street in regards to a robbery.

Officers said the robbery was by snatch of a Dominos Pizza delivery driver.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the delivery driver Dennis Lowe.

Lowe said he got out of his vehicle and was walking towards the Tall Pines Apartments, when a young man wearing black pants, no shirt, with short dread locs approached him and snatched his pizza bag.

Lowe said the suspect ran towards the roadway.

Police said this investigation is active and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

