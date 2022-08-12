Shirtless man sought in Bronx stabbing slashed, robbed elderly Manhattan man 12 hours earlier

A shirtless stabber who attacked a 33-year-old man in the back in a Bronx subway station is also wanted for slashing and robbing an 84-year-old man in downtown Manhattan about 12 hours earlier, police said Friday.

Police have identified the suspect as 19-year-old Diego Diaz of Brooklyn.

At about 1:10 a.m. on August 7, Diaz targeted an elderly man on Exchange Place near Broad St. in Manhattan’s Financial District.

The victim and his wife had just returned to the city from a trip to Martha’s Vineyard when Diaz attacked, said NYPD Chief of Detectives James Essig said.

“This guy goes to rob him, and a nasty fight breaks out,” Essig said.

Diaz eyed the victim as he walked by — and then pursued him and pushed him to the pavement, surveillance video shows.

The man tried to fight off the mugger from the ground, the video shows. “The old guy puts up a good fight,” Essig said.

In the chaos, the mugger slashed the elderly victim in the arm, and fled with his watch and phone.

Later that same day, at about 1:30 p.m., Diaz knifed a 33-year-old man in the back while riding down an escalator at the 161 St-Yankee Stadium subway station in West Concourse, police said.

Diaz fled shirtless from the scene. That victim was rushed to Lincoln Hospital.

Cops quickly linked the two incidents using surveillance video, noting that while carrying out both crimes, Diaz wore the same distinctive shorts.

Diaz had an odd encounter with cops on July 24, when he dropped a bag in front of two transit officers and stated, “I got a gun in the bag,” Essig recounted.

Diaz was charged with weapons possession, and released without bail.

“Then he does these two” muggings, Essig said. “He goes on a bit of a spree. It’s always the same people again and again.”

Diaz is wanted for attempted murder, and was still being sought late Friday.